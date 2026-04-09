Inside Diesel World March 2026: Builds, Big News, and SEMA Highlights

Letter From the Editor

The wait is over! The last few months of working tirelessly and letting the creative juices flow to make our editorial build go out with a bang have paid off! We had a great time seeing everyone and showing off the truck at SEMA this year. It was a grueling process of long days and nights, but we wanted to show everyone what we’re capable of here at Diesel World!

This issue is bringing some rare birds, HUGE industry news that is a major SHIFT, along with some great tech from Dustin, where he gets some better stopping parts for his LBZ Duramax, which is something we’re really excited to dig into more this year!

We’re stoked to be getting some downtime in between show seasons since it’s pretty much freezing everywhere right now. Good thing we’ve packed these issues with awesome diesel news and stories to keep you motivated on your winter projects—or just because you love the mag!

We appreciate you all, subscriber or not. I hope you enjoy the March 2026 issue of Diesel World magazine cover-to-cover!

Happy reading!