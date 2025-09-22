7.3L Power Stroke HPOP Replacement & Billet Install Guide

Replacing a Dead HPOP and Adding a Whole Catalog of Billet Goodies

Today we’re working on “Jan,” our 17X,XXX-mile 7.3L F-350. She has been sitting for a few years due to a tired HPOP that needed to be replaced. The old owner had simply lost interest in upkeeping the truck. Now it’s time for us to give it some oil pressure back into the injection system and get this truck back on the road!

The High-Pressure Oil Pump (HPOP) on the 7.3L Power Stroke is a critical part of the HEUI fuel injection system, as it pressurizes engine oil to actuate the injectors. Whether you’re swapping it due to failure, a leak, or upgrading for performance, the process is straightforward with the right approach.

Riffraff Diesel has supplied a giant list of billet parts from its catalog along with a Bosch replacement high-pressure oil pump and lines. Now even though it doesn’t actually make the pump, Riffraff can supply you with any stock replacement engine part (like the HPOP we’re installing today) you need to get your Power Stroke back on the road ASAP.

Let’s get to this install!

Preparation

Park the truck on level ground and let the engine cool completely.

Disconnect the negative battery cables to prevent accidental shorts.

Have your new HPOP, fresh O-rings, and any required fittings ready.

Remove Obstructions

Disconnect and remove the fuel filter housing.

Move any wiring harnesses, fuel lines, or brackets out of the way.

Disconnect HPOP Lines

Using the Riffraff Diesel high-pressure oil line disconnect tool, remove both high-pressure oil lines from the pump.

Replace the O-rings and old lines with the supplied new lines.

Remove the HPOP Reservoir

Unbolt the HPOP reservoir cover.

Drain remaining oil from the reservoir.

Remove the mounting bolts for the reservoir and lift it out, exposing the pump.

Remove the HPOP

Disconnect the Injection Pressure Regulator (IPR) wiring and sensor connectors.

Remove the pump mounting bolts (usually three).

Slide the pump forward to disengage it from the drive gear, then lift it out.

Install the New Pump

Lightly oil the pump’s drive gear and O-rings with clean engine oil.

Slide the new pump into position, aligning it with the drive gear.

Install and torque the pump mounting bolts to factory spec.

Reassemble the Reservoir and Lines

Reinstall the HPOP reservoir with fresh gaskets or O-rings.

Reconnect the high-pressure oil lines, ensuring the fittings click and seat properly.

Reinstall wiring, brackets, and fuel system components in reverse order of removal.

Refill and Prime

Refill the HPOP reservoir with fresh engine oil.

Reconnect battery cables.

Cycle the key to “ON” several times to prime the fuel bowl before you start cranking to allow the low-pressure oil system to feed the reservoir.

Start and Check