Cambridge MA warns drivers of the dangers of burning gas, diesel and ethanol

Cambridge Massachusetts has recently started placing high visibility yellow stickers on fuel pumps warning drivers of the dangers of burning fossil fuels and even ethanol. The label, somewhat reminiscent of the warnings used on tobacco products, warns of human health concerns and climate change. What interests us most here is the future implications. Cigarettes, something that was once a part of normal life is now something we know as extremely harmful to our health. Could pumping diesel become the next cigarette?

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/enriquedans/2021/12/31/we-need-to-start-being-more-aware-of-the-harm-we-do-when-we-fill-ourtanks/?sh=5ed08ef52ab8

OEM NEWS

Ford Names Andrew Frick as Head of Sales for U.S. and Canada

Ford Motor Company recently announced that Andrew Frick has been appointed vice president of Sales for the U.S. and Canada. Frick most recently served as director of U.S. sales for Ford with a very successful track record. Frick will assume responsibility for sales, customer care and dealer relations for the brand in the U.S. and Canada.

Source: https://newspressusa.com/publicReleaseView/68215/7458/YWJsYXR0ZW5iZXJnQGVuZ2FnZWRtZWRpYWluYy5jb21FbWFpbEhhc2g=?token=y45ktWnEmmkWlk7zqWqp

OEM News

BIG News At FCA

Following the January 16, 2021 merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Peugeot S.A. (Groupe PSA), the company has officially been renamed Stellantis. The joining of forces will make Stellantis the world’s fourth largest auto maker. In total, 14 different brands will make up the new OEM giant: Ram, Jeep, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Abarth, Maserati, Lancia from FCA’s stable, and Opel, Peugeot, DS, Citroen, and Vauxhall from Groupe PSA’s. With very few models left under the Chrysler and Lancia names, many expect those brands to become extinct in the near future. Stellantis will call Amsterdam, Netherlands its world headquarters.

Source: https://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com/homepage.do?mid=1

NEWS

Non-Exhaust Emissions Concern

A new study released by the Paris based Organization for Economic Co-Operation and Development states that “non-exhaust emissions will soon overtake vehicle exhaust as the leading source of fine particles released into the air by road traffic.” Non-exhaust particle emissions have been largely ignored by environmental agencies but as electric vehicles become more and more prevalent the need to monitor non-exhaust emissions has become increasingly relevant. Emissions from road traffic consist of airborne particulate matter generated by the wearing down of brakes, clutches, tires and road surfaces, as well as by the suspension of road dust.

Source: https://dieselnet.com/news/2020/12oecd.php

Emissions News

Canada’s Proposed Clean Fuel Standard

In an effort to curb the carbon intensity of liquid transportation fuels, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) released its proposed Clean Fuel Standard (CFS) regulation in late December. Under the proposed standard, fossil fuel suppliers (which includes both producers and importers) will be forced to gradually decrease the carbon intensity of the liquid fossil fuels they produce and plan to import into Canada, from now until 2030. For the first compliance period, diesel, gasoline, kerosene, light fuel oil, and heavy fuel oil must be reduced by 12 gCO2e/MJ by December of 2022.

Source: https://dieselnet.com/news/2020/12eccc.php

NEWS

Milliken’s New Ride

Ryan Milliken, the guy that helped make diesel much more mainstream than in years past with his green Cummins powered Nova, is building a new car. This new car, a Nova as well is designed to compete in X275 while being powered by a Freedom Racing Cummins Engine. Recently Ryan, Chase from Fleece Performance, and John from Freedom Racing Engines chatted about the new build with Patrick from The Diesel Podcast. It’s a great listen.

OEM News

Ford F-Series, Best Selling Pickup for 44 Years

Not really news since they’ve been winning this one for longer than most of us can remember, but yet again, according to Ford the F-Series is yet again the best selling pickup. Ford has apparently sold over 1.1 million trucks in 2020, of which over 780 thousand were F-Series trucks.

Source: Media.ford.com

OEM News

GM To Convert 650 Workers From Temporary to Full-Time

Great news on the jobs front from General Motors, as the automaker announced plans to transition more than 650 workers from temporary to full-time employment in January, 2021. The move affects workers from nine different GM manufacturing plants, and in the states of Michigan, Indiana, Texas, and Missouri. Not only will granting these employees full-time positions lead to cost-share medical plan improvements, profit sharing, and company contributions into their 401K’s, but it builds on GM’s commitment to building a strong U.S. manufacturing base.

Source: https://newspressusa.com/publicReleaseView/68222/7458/Y2FyZ3V5NDIxMUB5YWhvby5jb21FbWFpbEhhc2g=?token=reTdNlJWTTCLco4JEhXd

