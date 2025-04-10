Top Diesel Performance Upgrades for Power, Reliability, and Towing

FTI Performance Cummins Diesel BA Series Torque Converter

Dodge Cummins diesel performance torque converters by FTI Performance for pickups offer unbeatable performance and reliability. This unit will fit 47RH, 47RE, and 48RE transmissions.

FTI Performance

www.ftiperformance.com

Thoroughbred Diesel Heavy-Duty Head Stud Kit for 2001-2016 Duramax

The Thoroughbred Diesel head stud kit is a must-have in any high-performance 2001-2016 GM 6.6L Duramax. To overcome head gasket failures that can occur in diesel engines in these high performance applications, Thoroughbred Diesel has introduced heavy-duty head studs for the popular GM LB7, LLY, LBZ, LMM, LML Duramax power plants.

These studs are rated at 220,000 psi tensile strength, and provide the clamping force required to keep cylinder heads from lifting due to higher combustion pressures.

Thoroughbred Diesel

www.thoroughbreddiesel.com

McGaughys Upper Control Arms for 2011-2019 GM Truck 2500/3500

Designed for GM HD trucks, McGaughys’ upper control arms come powdercoated black with polished stainless steel badge plates, and are available for 2WD and 4WD models.

Mcgaughys Suspension Parts

www.mcgaughys.com

Ducky Fuel Injection 5X0.014” SAC 1994-1998

These injectors are roughly 140 hp over stock depending on setup and tuning—perfect for someone looking for more power and a little more mileage with their daily driver / play truck. These injectors are best used on a mildly modified truck with more air. They can be driven conservatively with a stock turbo, however, if you plan to tow on a regular basis DFI recommends upgrading the turbo. With the correct setup these injectors are good to around 450-500 hp. More horsepower can be made with them but if your goals are higher DFI suggests a larger injector These injectors are available in 145-degree “on road” spray angle or a 155-degree marine pattern.

Ducky Fuel Injection

www.dfi-performance.com

Holder’s Diesel Performance 6.0 Premium Stage 1 155CC Injectors (Set of 8)

These are what Holder’s Diesel would call its tow power injector. They displace 155cc of fuel and are usually paired with either a stock or 30% injector nozzle. The smaller nozzle will help with towing maximum weight and keeping EGT’s down while the 30% nozzle will be better for more top end power. If your stock fuel system is healthy it will support these injectors but Holder’s always recommend you to check your fuel pressure under load after installation. Ideally, you’d want a minimum of 45 psi of fuel pressure at any time.

Holder’s Diesel Performance

www.holdersdiesel.com