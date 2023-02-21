Parts Rack: New A-Pillar Mounting Arm For Edge’s CTS3

If you’re looking for a more permanent mounting solution for your CTS3, Edge has released a new, cast-aluminum mounting arm for its popular monitor—and Scheid Diesel has them in stock. These new mounts have been specifically engineered for a factory look (and OEM-like fitment) to locate your CTS3 monitor in the perfect viewing position without obstructing your view of the road. Other highlights include a no-drill install with one mounting bolt using the factory grab handle location, and the fact the mount comes coated in a sleek, matte black finish, which provides a clean look for any late-model diesel truck’s interior.