Will We See 2 Blown Duramax Rails In 2023?

Over in Wagler World, big things are happening—again. How about two blown Duramax-powered rails competing in ODSS Pro Dragster next year! That’s the tentative plan according to Jeremy Wagler. If you recall, the Wagler rail was taking huge steps toward 3-second territory a couple years back before an unfortunate accident forced it onto the disabled list. Wagler also plans to dyno the power plants this off-season, so be prepared for some bombshell information on that, should he decide to share data publicly. The addition of a pair of dragsters would instantly double the population of the Pro Dragster class. Just make sure to bring your ear protection… These things are loud!

Ryan Milliken Puts The World Of X275 On Notice

It all went down at the Snowbird Outlaw Nationals. Ryan Milliken and his Cummins-powered, glacier blue Nova shocked the radial tire world with a 4.16-second blast at 183 mph, effectively earning him the number 1 spot on the ladder heading into eliminations (giving him the bye). Not only were his E.T. and trap speed new personal bests, but they claimed the low E.T. and top speed high marks for the event. Tire spin would eventually foil Milliken’s attempt to beat Frank Mewshaw in round 2, but he’s vowed it won’t happen again and that he and the infamous blue Nova will come out swinging in 2023.

Making Sweptlines Great Again

Mecum Auctions is coming to Kissimmee, Florida January 4-15, 2023, and it’s bringing some seriously fine vehicles with it. This ’65 D200 is one such candidate. But it’s more, much more, than meets the eye. Under the hood? A 6.7L Cummins (fully emissions-compliant, no less). In the cab? Late model Laramie interior. From front to back and top to bottom, it’s one of the nicer classic repowers we’ve ever laid eyes on. Look for it to bring big bucks, too. Upward of $150,000 should be a cinch for this one-off masterpiece.

More Runaway Truck Market News

Would you pay nearly $43,000 for a rust-free OBS Ford? New Jersey’s King of Cars & Trucks thinks someone will, and they’re probably right. The ultra-clean, standard cab ’97 F-250 is listed for $42,900 currently. It’s four-wheel drive, XLT trim, 7.3L Power Stroke powered, an automatic, and shows 84,498 miles on the digital odometer. It also sports the full back glass option, an old-school Custom Form bed liner, a 3-inch SkyJacker lift, new shocks, and BFGoodrich KO2 all-terrains. We know the used diesel market is a hot-mess still, but this thing is beautiful. Even the factory exhaust system is rust-free.

Chris Patterson’s Zero To Hero Status Happened In The Blink Of An Eye

Chris Patterson, current king of the rollers, recently set the mark to beat at 3,401-rwhp. But less than four years ago he was just getting started on his unworldly horsepower journey. When the factory Cummins rods decided to bend, collectively, he secured the parts needed for a stronger engine, sourced a set of Carrillo replacements, and got to work assembling it. At the time (2018), he was targeting 1,100 hp. Fast-forward less than four years later and Patterson owns a dyno record that few in the diesel world have a chance of ever breaking. We can only imagine what he has in the works for 2023…

PRI Show 2022

This Thursday (December 8), the 34th annual Performance Racing Industry trade show opens its doors in Indianapolis. Will you be there? Over 1,000 of the world’s leading motorsports companies (including legendary brands, sanctioning bodies, and emerging parts manufacturers) will be, and they’ll be showcasing the latest products and the newest technology in the racing world. Among an extensive list of motorsport industry heavy-hitters, you’ll find ARP, PDRA, Scheid Diesel, XDP, Fleece Performance Engineering, and Wagler Competition Products all with booth space inside the Indiana Convention Center. The PRI Show runs Thursday through Saturday, and typically attracts 70,000 attendees from all over the world.

Front And Center At PRI

Without question, one of the biggest draws of PRI are the vehicles and engines parked at the booths. This year, Wagler Competition Products will have Cummins Killer III on display, the infamous P-pumped, billet-aluminum DX460 Duramax-powered Super Stock GMC. Beside it, Wagler will have the billet-aluminum CX415 Cummins out of Ben Shadday’s Pro Mod Corvette for all to see—the engine responsible for the current ODSS Pro Mod ET record of 4.16 seconds. Of course, guest celebrity appearances are big at PRI as well. Over in S&S Diesel Motorsport’s corner of the convention center, the driver of the fastest diesel in existence, Mattie Graves, will be on hand each day of the show from 11 a.m. to noon. Her 3.96-second dragster will also be on display in the S&S booth.

