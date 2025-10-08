Two Builds, One Vision: The Ultimate Diesel Rat Rod and Bike Combo

This Flatbed/Bike Combination Is The Latest In A Long Line Of Successful Rides

If you’re like most enthusiasts and serious about your creativity, your ultimate dream is to see your ride featured in a national magazine. Having your talent recognized has to be the ultimate thrill. If you’re one of those lucky few to actually have your ride appear in your favorite book, you know that it took the right combination of tools, time, and talent, along with a healthy dose of creativity (and maybe a little luck) before you achieved success. If you are really lucky, however, like José Lugo, and have two of your rides already featured, you know that the next success demands a level of creativity that is even bigger and better than the last. Fortunately, José was up to the task, creating this one-of-a-kind ride that is genuinely hard to categorize. We’ll give it our best shot, labeling this one a diesel-powered bagged Ford C-800 COE rat rod flatbed, sporting a diesel-powered and bagged rat bike. Whew!

Now that the naming process is done, if you’re still trying to figure out the origins of this one-of-a-kind flatbed bike hauler, it started with a Ford C-800 COE cab—a popular commercial offering from Ford that began in 1957 and lasted until 1990. Since the model has been out of production for more than three decades, its vintage lines made it obscure enough to be the perfect start for José’s crazy one-of-a-kind Rat Rod COE. Here’s how this outrageous build began.

José has been building rat rods for many years and has had magazine feature articles in the past on his Mack Rat and Octo Rat. True to his successful formula in the past, he starts the process by opting for a level of design mojo that is way out of the ordinary. When he discovered this vintage Ford C-800 COE cab, it became the inspiration for the rest of the build. It was originally owned by a friend who decided he could not complete the project. José quickly decided that he could, so the cab made its way back to his shop in Miami, becoming the basis for the build. Wind-cheating lines weren’t much of a priority back when the boxy C-800 was introduced. While this ‘aerodynamic-adjacent’ cab has the drag coefficient of a brick, it does have a charm all its own. The original flat front features a painted grille, a split wraparound windshield, and huge wind wings. Upgrades include modern headlights, oversized rearview mirrors, and a smooth front bumper. The tiny air scoops behind the door handles are an interesting design curiosity. Originally a military truck, the COE keeps its original green/brown, almost camouflage-style paint job, and the new parts of the flatbed were styled to match.

As the COE (cab over engine) body style suggests, the tall truck would have had its engine mounted low and the driver seated high. Access to the engine was originally accomplished by tilting the whole cab forward. José had other plans, however, taking a cue from the new Corvette, where the engine now resides behind the driver. After locating a twin turbo 6BT Cummins from a damaged pickup, Jose decided on the new mid-engine location, giving him the option for even further creativity. The engine internals are essentially stock except for all the crazy piping on display, one of many eye-catching features of the truck. Sharp-eyed readers will note that there is currently no fan pulling air across the intercooler, which is mounted closely to the rear of the cab. A temporary installation will soon use a series of internal ducts to collect cold air from below the truck. Once the engine and rebuilt 47RH 4-speed automatic transmission were functioning smoothly on the test stand, they were set aside while Jose began concentrating on the chassis.

Using a combination of 2×6 and 2×8 rectangular steel tubing for the bones of this 22-foot-long chassis, Jose utilized a series of found parts to create the suspension. After combing through several local salvage yards, he eventually located a 2015 Volvo semi-truck front cage, modified it with an I-beam axle from a 2006 Kodiak, then added bags and disc brakes. In the rear, a pair of heavy-duty Kodiak rear axles are held in place with Peterbilt leaf springs, shocks, and bags. Only the forward axle is actually powered. The air suspension system on the truck uses a pair of bags up front along with four more in the rear.

You can see the twin Viair compressors in the compartment on the side, but the four 5-gallon reserve tanks are hidden. They activate both the air suspension system and the attention-getting train horn. The deck of the flatbed was covered in ¼-inch-thick steel plate that will be strong enough to carry one of Jose’s full-size rat rods once his new ramps are complete. There is a custom bumper in the back that rests on the ground when the bags are deflated. As part of Jose’s penchant for repurposing unusual finds, the twin train lanterns on the rear serve as unique brake and running lights. Getting the new chassis rolling are the 24.5-inch Alcoas cut down to 24 inches by Diesel Wheels in Miami, which were fitted with 285/40-24 tires. Lethal-looking lug nut spikes from True Spike add an ominous note.

The interior is a standard cockpit with both new and original Ford instrumentation on the dash. The driver and passengers ride in comfort in the three late-model, contoured seats while enjoying the view through the new sunroof. Heat and sound insulation covers the enclosure for the truck’s forward-mounted radiator with cooling hoses routed under the cab to the Cummins. The complex multi-switch panel on the dash controls the air suspension, stereo, and the major collection of LED nighttime lighting, all thanks to electronics expert Manny Velez from ANL Customs in Miami. The truck has a wild stereo system complete with components sourced from DS18 Pro Audio in Miami. Inside the cab, a single 10-inch sub, a pair of 8-inch components in a custom enclosure, and a 250-watt four-channel amp entertain the truck’s inhabitants. Outside, a 1000-watt DS18 amp powers four 8-inch subs and four 8-inch mids and tweets that create a clear sound strong enough to serenade everyone in a two-block radius. Music comes from the SDX1 Bluetooth multimedia receiver hidden in the glove compartment and the playlist on Jose’s cell phone.

But that’s not all! Showcased in the middle of this long flatbed is Jose’s one-of-a-kind custom bike that begins with a laser-cut frame, designed by Jose and built by After Hours in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. After Hours owner, Todd Anglani, loaded the bike with interesting details like the oversized nautical searchlight up front and the school bus brake light in the rear. And check out the foot pegs made from salvaged pistons. Altitude control comes from the combination of air shocks on the cantilever front forks and a single bag on the cantilever rear. There is a tiny Viair compressor located underneath the transmission and the 3-gallon air tank, which is visible at the bottom edge of the front fender. Toggle switches below the rear of the tank raise and lower the bike, while the four toggles down low control the compressor, the headlight, the ignition, and the glow plugs. The tall 26-inch wheels from SMT are painted a bright white to match the truck.

Discussing the bike’s unique power plant, Jose says, “I am a diesel-powered kind of guy, so if I’m going to have a motorcycle, it’s going to run on diesel.” The mill of choice is a three-cylinder Kubota D1105 Garrett turbo diesel typically found as a generator on a yacht. Power is multiplied by a Harley 6-speed trans. The water-cooled engine runs smoothly thanks to a radiator from a Polaris RZR. Style points on the bike begin with wraparound fenders front and rear as well as the bar-hopping seat sourced from a farm tractor. Fitted with a pad, Jose says it’s good for short trips. He only rides the bike on special occasions, saying that it’s heavy and a little uncomfortable, but the uniqueness is unquestionable.

Although there are still several levels of refinement scheduled for both bike and truck in the future, this outrageous blend of automotive enthusiasm is already serving a purpose. Photographed at this year’s Daytona Turkey Run, the truck was surrounded by admiring spectators, asking dozens of questions about the rig’s unique characteristics. Once the new ramps are complete, it will transition into the perfect hauler for one of José’s rat rods.

1984 FORD C-800 COE RAT ROD FLATBED

OWNER: José Lugo

Miami, FL

ENGINE & DRIVETRAIN

Mid-mounted

Twin turbo 6BT Cummins

47RH 4-speed automatic transmission

Intercooler

Custom piping

CHASSIS & SUSPENSION

2×6 and 2×8 rectangular steel frame tubing

2015 Volvo front cage

Kodiak I-beam front axle and disc brakes

Two Kodiak rear axles

Peterbilt leaf springs

Air-ride suspension

Two HD bags up front

Four HD bags in the rear

Two Viair compressors

Four 5-gallon reserve tanks

WHEELS & TIRES

24.5-inch Alcoas cut to 24 inches by Diesel Wheels

285/40-24 Atturo tires

Lug nuts from True Spike

BODY & PAINT

Original camouflage-style paint

Trail lantern headlights

Custom front bumper

High- and low-mounted turn signals

Custom taillights

Semi-truck rearview mirrors

LED lighting

INTERIOR & STEREO

Three contoured bucket seats

Sunroof

Custom instrumentation

Multi-switch panel on the dash

One 10-inch sub

Two 8-inch component sets in a custom enclosure

DS18 250-watt four-channel amp

SDX1 Bluetooth multimedia receiver

Four exterior 8-inch subs and mids and tweets

Custom enclosures for all

DS18 1000-watt amp

Installed by Manny Velez of ANL Customs

Diesel-Powered Rat Bike

OWNER: José Lugo

Miami, FL

ENGINE & DRIVETRAIN

Kubota three-cylinder D1105 Garrett turbo diesel

Harley 6-speed transmission

Polaris RZR radiator

Built by Todd Anglani

CHASSIS & SUSPENSION

Laser-cut frame by After Hours, Fort Lauderdale, FL

Cantilever front forks fitted with air shocks

Cantilever rear with a single bag

Viair compressor

3-gallon reserve tank

WHEELS & TIRES

White 26-inch SMT wheels

VRM 32 180/50-26 Vee Rubber Fat Bagger Touring tires

BODY & PAINT