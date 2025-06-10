2024 GMC Denali 3500 Transformation

Trey Peck’s Specialized Farm Truck Project

Back when Trey Peck of Strafford, Missouri began shopping around for his future pickup, he had something simple in mind for it. All he wanted was a truck that he could build into a rugged working-class rig that he could rely on to take care of both business and pleasure. As he narrowed down the batch of trucks he considered buying, the direction for his project abruptly changed course once he laid eyes on a newish 2024 GMC Denali 3500. This GMC was technically used, and was being sold at a price too good to pass up—but there was one slight catch.

Even though the 2024 GMC only had 4,000 miles on the odometer and was hardly even broken in yet, the bed was completely damaged. It wasn’t lightly scratched or dented—the box was totally done for. To make the truck usable again, the entire bed would have to be replaced. Trey considered the price to order a factory replacement from a dealership but figured that maybe the damage was a blessing in disguise. He purchased the truck so he wouldn’t miss out on the deal, but instead of going through GM for a new bed, he reached out to CM Truck Beds for something completely different.

Trey selected CM’s steel skirted flatbed that came equipped with a tubular headache rack, built-in LED lighting, and integrated toolboxes to give him easily accessible storage options. Even though this type of body changeup wasn’t what he initially had planned, Trey couldn’t be happier with the looks and utility of the flatbed, although it did require some research to bolt on. “The decision to go with a different bed did result in having to reinstall the factory sensors, rear camera, and bed delete”, Trey states. “Dealing with GM customer service for the bed delete package was probably the trickiest part of the swap, but I’d recommend anyone thinking about doing this to go for it.”

To further increase his GMC’s evolving nature, Trey recruited Alex Thompson of Thompson Concepts to install a complete 5-inch suspension lift package. Cognito upper control arms assist in boosting the front end upward, and an Air Lift helper bag kit has been installed at the rear to help keep it level no matter the cargo Trey decides to place on the flatbed at any given time. Fox 2.5 Performance Elite shocks have been utilized in each corner to keep the GMC’s ride quality as comfortable as possible after the lift. 24-inch wheels from Fuel Off-Road, as well as Nitto Ridge Grappler tires complete the truck’s aggressive restyling and increasing off-road prowess.

Trey’s GMC has come a long way in a very short time—the transformation took one whole month to be exact. Even though the truck looks great now, he gave us a breakdown of what else he’d like to see done to it. “I want to roll out some custom concepts to the engine like add a Banks Power kit and a DEF delete”, he says. “Even though I love what I have done to this truck so far, it’s not for everyone. I’m fine with that because we like it, and that’s all that matters. I’d like to thank the fantastic technicians at Thompson Concepts for all the help. Also, to anyone else looking to do something like this to their rig, don’t be afraid to buy a truck with a damaged bed. It’ll save you some money and time, that’s for sure!”

2024 GMC Denali 3500

Owner: Trey Peck

Strafford, MO

Engine & Drivetrain

2024 GMC 6.6L V-8 Duramax

MBRP 4-inch exhaust system

2024 Allison transmission

Chassis & Suspension

5-inch BDS suspension lift by Alex Thompson of Thompson Concepts, Springfield, MO

Fox 2.5 Performance Elite shocks

Cognito upper control arms

Air Lift helper bags in back

Wheels & Tires

24-inch Fuel Off-Road D19 wheels

315/50r24 Nitto Ridge Grappler tires

Body & Paint

CM truck bed

PHOTOS BY MACH1MEDIA