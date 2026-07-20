1964 Dodge W200 Power Wagon Gets a 5.9L Cummins Swap

The Matkins Family Power Wagon

Looking for a very specific classic truck model can be a tough ordeal. Unless you’re fine with making certain sacrifices or settling for something similar but not quite right, waiting for “the one” can really test your patience. Hopefully, you have a network of likeminded friends, like Phillip Matkins did, who knew the type of truck he was in search of.

“I’ve wanted an old Dodge Power Wagon so my whole family could ride comfortably in it,” Phillip says. “Luckily, a 4-door 1964 Dodge W200 fell into my lap thanks to someone who knew I was looking to buy one. The truck wasn’t in perfect condition, but it had the potential to be the exact one that would serve our family just right.”

With the exact model truck now sitting in his driveway, Phillip began figuring out the next steps of building his Dodge up to be exciting yet reliable—a custom family vehicle designed for the long haul. Restoring a truck of this vintage requires even more patience than tracking one down. Phillip recognized right away that he would need a skilled professional craftsman to assist in the process. Enter Dominick Scala of DJS Customs, located in central Pennsylvania. Dominick is the owner and sole builder behind DJS, and since he only takes on a couple of clients at a time, he can give their vehicles the attention they deserve.

Phillip’s vision for his Dodge was to maintain a naturally weathered appearance. Dominick was more than happy to oblige that request as he worked his magic on the truck’s blue and white painted surfaces before sealing them in to protect from any unwanted rust damage.

The next phase of the build was to replace the truck’s worn-out engine with something more modern and worthy of being included into this project. Dominick was able to track down a solid 1997 5.9L Cummins that he serviced and outfitted with custom mounts and a one-off 4-inch polished exhaust system, along with an HE351 turbo with built-to-order piping, 60-lb valve springs, 4K governor springs, and 5X.013 injectors.

A 1994 47RH transmission backs up the vintage Dodge mill and features heavy-duty clutch plates and a Lokar shifter. Dominick also added a 12×12-inch 16-row transmission cooler to keep operating temps in check. An NP241 transfer case, a driveshaft from Custom Driveshafts, a front Ford Dana 60 axle, and a rear Sterling 10.5 rear axle from a 2003 F-250 were utilized to complete the W200’s beefed-up drivetrain.

Dominick’s next mission was upgrading the 1964 Dodge chassis with a moderately lifted suspension setup that features Fox 2.5 x 12-inch front springs and shocks all around, while the rear factory leaf springs are still in place. With some extra clearance now made underneath the fenders, a set of 20-inch TIS 563 wheels in a bronze finish were combined with chunky 35-inch Nitto Trail Grappler M/T tires for rugged good looks and supreme contact with the earth below. Of course, a full-size spare is a must, which is conveniently mounted in the bed. Front and rear brakes from a 2003 F-250 were swapped in to give the Dodge the responsive stopping power required to bring it to a controlled halt.

The Matkin family 4-door was taking shape rather quickly, and the last phase of the build was aimed at increasing the comfort level for future road trips. This stretch of the project included ordering a set of TMI bench seats that were covered in supple leather by Gritwell in Reedsville, Pennsylvania. Matching door panels have also been created for well-rounded uniformity. Dakota Digital HDX universal gauges and a Flashpower 16-inch classic steering wheel were added to modernize the appearance of the dash. To add further convenience, power window and door lock functions were added to the in-cab amenity list, as was a climate control system, a Kenwood Bluetooth receiver, and a back-up camera to allow for precision parallel parking, which is not always easy for a truck of this stature.

In just a year and a half, Phillip finally held the keys to the ideal truck that was large enough to pack up his entire family yet was cool enough to steal the spotlight and every single stoplight. With the invaluable assistance of Dominick Scala of DJS Customs, this Dodge W200 is now ready for duty again. Aside from a few minor upgrades in mind, Phillip is ecstatic with how his truck turned out. “The only piece of advice I can give to someone building a truck like this is to take your time. Do not rush,” he states. “Research the parts before you buy and have a clear end result in mind.”