Roll Into Fall with These 2025 Diesel & Truck Shows

October 4-5, 2025
California Trucking Show
Ontario, CA

October 10, 2025
LargeCarMag Southern
Classic Truck Show
Raphine, VA

October 10-11, 2025
Hub City Dirt Drags 2025
Mansfield, OH

October 24-25, 2025
FP Truck Fest 4.0
Jamestown, TN

October 24-25, 2025
Diesels in Dark Corners
Plains, GA

November 4-7, 2025
The SEMA Show
Las Vegas, NV

November 8, 2025
Stars, Stripes & White Lines
Atlanta, GA

November 15, 2025
The Outsiders Truck Show
Philadelphia, MS

December 6, 2025
Small Town Getdown
Inverness, FL

December 11-13, 2025
PRI Show 2025
Indianapolis, IN

Do you own or run an event in the diesel world?

Add your event to our directory at www.motortopia.com/event-directory so we can keep this list up to date month to month!”

 

