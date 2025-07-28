Up next Optimize Fuel Spend with Telematics In Diesel Hauler Fleets Published on July 28, 2025 Author DW STAFF Share article Facebook 0 Twitter 0 Mail 0 Roll Into Fall with These 2025 Diesel & Truck Shows October 4-5, 2025 California Trucking Show Ontario, CA October 10, 2025 LargeCarMag Southern Classic Truck Show Raphine, VA Subscribe Our Weekly Newsletter October 10-11, 2025 Hub City Dirt Drags 2025 Mansfield, OH October 24-25, 2025 FP Truck Fest 4.0 Jamestown, TN October 24-25, 2025 Diesels in Dark Corners Plains, GA November 4-7, 2025 The SEMA Show Las Vegas, NV November 8, 2025 Stars, Stripes & White Lines Atlanta, GA November 15, 2025 The Outsiders Truck Show Philadelphia, MS December 6, 2025 Small Town Getdown Inverness, FL December 11-13, 2025 PRI Show 2025 Indianapolis, IN Do you own or run an event in the diesel world? Add your event to our directory at www.motortopia.com/event-directory so we can keep this list up to date month to month!” Total 0 Shares Share 0 Tweet 0 Pin it 0 Share 0