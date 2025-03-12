Mark Zoratto’s F-250 Dually: The RYD Motorsports Masterpiece

Mark Zoratto’s SHORT BED F-250 Dually That stole our heart

If you’ve been to any of the major truck shows across the country in the last couple of years, you’ve probably come across the RYD Motorsports LLC booth, which normally showcases some of the cleanest and well-built truck builds you can imagine. Even their shop truck has a fully built motor and custom air bag suspension! Yep, this F250 is the RYD “shop truck” that doubles as a show truck to showcase their epic suspension and welding wizardry.

Meeting up in the lakebed the day after SEMA 2024, the RYD team brought an army out to get pictures and to celebrate the close of yet another great show season. Nothing but good vibes and cool trucks, and the faux riveted 2017 Ford F250 looked fantastic. What originally started out as a standard axle, four wheeled F250 was transformed into a six wheel dually thanks to the team at RYD. A custom fabricated 7”-9” air-bag setup was handcrafted in house, utilizing Fox Shocks and Firestone Airbags in the front and rear. One thing you can guarantee with suspension kits from RYD Motorsports? Their brackets and bars will be beautiful. These looked especially sick in the super flaky olive green with the metallic brown overlays. They also threw on their custom made Dual Steering Stabilizer featuring Carbon Shocks, which help turn the 37” Fury RT tires and 26×12 KG1 Masters in any direction you wish. Lastly, to make room for the suspension and other parts, RYD installed an S&B Fuel tank. Seeing everything air out and move in unison is just another testament to RYD’s attention to detail.

The motor was not forgotten either, as the 6.7L was given a rather generous overhaul. A Pusher Compound Turbo Kit to start it off, featuring a Bullseye Billet S476 turbo and a KC Stage 2 Turbo in the Valley. You can find a PPE Intercooler, a Mishimoto Oil Cooler, and No Limits Coolant Reservoir Tanks all helping to keep the motor cool. Other upgrades include RCD 60% Injectors, S&S DCR Pump, Industrial Injections CP3 Dual Fueler, Head Studs, a Tig Welded Crank Gear, and lastly, a Fass Fuel Systems 240GPH Lift Pump to ensure she’s got fuel no matter how hard you want to beat on it. Of course, the RYD team made sure all of the piping matches the suspension perfectly, including the huge S476 and basically everything else that’s metal in the engine bay. Now you can’t do all of that to a motor and expect the stock transmission to hold up, so Mark tossed in a Randy’s Stage 4 Plus transmission so they can drive worry free. One of the last things done to the truck was an entire King Ranch interior swap, with a 2022 dash swap courtesy of Brennan Wilson of PCC.

Mark told us out at the lakebed that he plans to go even deeper and go for a full motor build and create an entirely different suspension setup to display the latest and greatest from their secret labs. He told us that the teardown for this truck was by far the easiest part of it all, while making the DCR work with the Dual Fueler was the largest hurdle they encountered while building the whole thing. Good ole’ trial and error helped them through these issues thought! Sometimes while building these trucks, no matter the year or brand, the parts may seem to play together on paper well, but in reality, they can be picky and stubborn. Often requiring some ingenuity and determination from the whole team to get everything to work how it should.

Be sure to find the RYD Motorsport booth at various stops during the 2025 show season, and don’t be afraid to stare at their welds, just make sure you don’t drool on them!

specs

Engine Mods:

Pusher Compound Turbo Kit

Bullseye Billet S476 Turbo

KC Stage 2 Turbo in the Valley

PPE Intercooler

RCD 60% Injectors

S&S DCR Pump

Industrial Injections CP3 Dual Fueler

Head Studs

Tig Welded Crank Gear

Fass Fuel Systems 240 GPH Lift Pump

No Limits Coolant Reservoir Tanks

Mishimoto Oil Cooler

Randy’s Stage 4 Plus Transmission

Suspension Mods:

Custom RYD Airbag Setup

RYD Four Link Front and rear

RYD Dual Steering Stabilizer

Fox Shocks

Firestone Airbags

PHOTOS BY MACH1MEDIA