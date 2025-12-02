FP Truck Fest 4.0: Power, Pride, and Pure Diesel Energy

Diesel Power Takes Over Jamestown

Jamestown, Tennessee once again geared up this past weekend as Fitzgerald Performance hosted its highly anticipated FP Truck Fest 4.0. The event brought together diesel enthusiasts from across the country for a full weekend of burnouts, craftsmanship, and community. What began a few short years ago as a regional truck hang out has grown into one of the most talked about and attended events in the country, drawing in an array of builds that celebrate every corner of truck culture.

Setting the Stage

The event took place October 24 and 25, 2025, at Fitzgerald Performance’s facility in Jamestown Tennessee. What makes this event stand out is its blend of competition, entertainment, and showmanship. It is not simply a truck show, but a celebration of every style of build, from show trucks and performance diesels to lifted rigs and lowered cruisers.

When the gates opened on Friday morning, spectators were met with a sea of trucks gleaming under the Tennessee sun. Engines rumbled as owners prepared for the weekend ahead. The smell of diesel fuel filled the air, signaling that FP Truck Fest 4.0 was underway.

The Ultimate Mix of Show and Power

At the heart of the event was the Show and Shine, which featured two levels of competition: Gold and Silver. Builders from all over the country brought their best work, filling the show field with everything from meticulously restored classics to custom fabricated modern machines. Every truck had its own story to tell, and each one reflected the personality and pride of its owner.

A few steps away, the dyno competition drew in the power hungry crowd. It was here that the heavy hitters came to prove their worth. Engines screamed as massive torque numbers flashed on the screen. Each pull brought the crowd to life, with spectators cheering every time a new high mark was reached. For diesel fans, there is nothing quite like the sound of a big turbo spooling or the sight of a truck laying down raw power on the rollers.

The burnout pit was another fan favorite. This area came alive with roaring engines and clouds of tire smoke as drivers pushed their trucks to the limit. It was loud, unapologetic, and full of energy—the kind of scene that defines the culture and keeps the crowd on its feet.

Vendors, Food, and Community

Beyond the competitions, FP Truck Fest 4.0 offered a complete festival atmosphere. The vendor midway was packed with industry leaders displaying the newest performance parts, suspension components, wheels, lighting, and accessories. For attendees looking to upgrade their own trucks, there was no shortage of inspiration or expert advice.

Food trucks lined the venue offering everything from barbecue to local favorites. The smell of smoked meat and sweet treats mixed with the sound of diesel engines created an atmosphere that felt both exciting and inviting. Families, fans, and builders all mingled together, united by their shared passion for trucks and the diesel lifestyle.

A Celebration of Diesel Culture

One of the defining traits of FP Truck Fest is how inclusive it is to every corner of the scene. Lifted show trucks sat beside lowered daily drivers. Dedicated sled pull and drag racing builds parked next to tow rigs and first-time entries. It was a true representation of what truck culture is about – respect for creativity, performance, and pride in craftsmanship, no matter what form it takes.

For many, this event is more than a show; it is a yearly tradition. It brings together longtime friends, shop owners, and newcomers alike. Whether you came to compete, to display, or simply to experience it all, FP Truck Fest delivered a weekend full of excitement and connection that only the diesel world can offer.

Ready for FP 5.0

Each year, Fitzgerald Performance raises the standard, and this fourth edition was the biggest and most impressive yet. Between the turnout, the quality of builds, and the endless energy that filled the venue, FP Truck Fest 4.0 proved once again that Jamestown is a powerhouse for diesel culture.

For the enthusiasts who live for the sound, the smoke, and the community, this event represents everything that makes the diesel world special. FP Truck Fest 4.0 was not just another weekend meet, it was a statement that the passion for trucks, performance, and camaraderie is stronger than ever.