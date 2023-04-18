Fab Fours’ Black Steel Front Bumper

Fab Fours took the ranch bumper and treated it to unique styling and design, as well as matching it with every body line on your late-model Ram heavy-duty when it developed the black steel front bumper. Built from 14-gauge steel and powder-coated black, bumpers can be had in either Full Guard, Pre-Runner Guard, or No Guard form. Bumper options include a winch tray, 2-inch receiver, bolt-on D-ring mounts, high-flow lower guard, and light lower guard. Most options are ’19-’22 model year sensor compatible, and the black steel front bumper will work with the factory fog lights on all ’94-’18 model trucks.

Source: https://fabfours.com/