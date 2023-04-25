Lithium Mine Electric Vehicle Battery
Lithium Mine Electric Vehicle Battery
Finally, A Sensible Study On Electric Vehicles

A study by Cornell University and the Paul Scherrer Institute found that as nations pivot to electrifying their transportation fleets, the demand for battery-grade lithium, nickel, manganese, platinum, and cobalt will rise sharply—leading to considerable economic and supply chain issues. The mineral resource barrier for the above metals is exasperated by an alarmingly uneven distribution of critical metals and minerals. Mining for the required metals is centralized in many politically unstable countries such as South Africa, Brazil, Indonesia, Argentina, Chile, and the Congo, while metal refining and processing is dominated by China. According to the study, replacing ICE vehicles with EVs will call for long-term, uninterrupted access to these foreign resources.

Source: https://dieselnet.com/news/2023/04cornell.php

