Diesel World May 2026: Racing Season Is Heating Up

Are you going stir crazy from all of this late cold weather? I sure am! I’m looking forward to hitting the streets with the homies as soon as possible—the off-season has been BORING.

But that doesn’t mean the diesel industry is slowing down! We’re bringing you some awesome diesel racing classes, and we catch up with a few events from 2025 that we haven’t published yet.

We’re ready to get out to events in 2026 soon, so if you see us at LST or FP 5.0, don’t hesitate to say hey!

Thanks for grabbing another issue of Diesel World magazine! We wouldn’t be here without all our devoted readers who keep print alive. We appreciate your continued support.

Happy reading!