Do You Know How Your Diesel Oil Is Made?

Truly protecting and caring for your diesel truck is a tall order. It takes energy and attention to detail—dare we say, a high level of passion—to keep it looking good and delivering the power and performance you demand. The passion you have for your truck is the same passion companies like AMSOIL apply to engineering and manufacturing diesel oils. When it comes to protecting your truck, it matters how your diesel oil is made.

The oil-making process begins at formulation, where makers test and develop unique blends and validate that they can handle the most intense operating conditions. The scientists also consider the evolving demands of modern diesel engines. This provides peace of mind for diesel owners who want to protect their investments.

To illustrate how the oil-making process works, AMSOIL gave us a tour of its facility. The company’s stringent quality-control processes extend from its chemistry lab to its blending and packaging operations, ensuring that its diesel oil delivers the performance that lives up to its promise. AMSOIL’s facility is as organized and clean as its chemistry lab.

From competition applications to my daily driver, AMSOIL is the only lubricant I trust in my Diesels. We get proven, repeatable results and I want the best of the best when it comes to protecting my investments. -Greg Alberalla, Team AMSOIL, Owner – WrenchWorkz

AMSOIL products give me peace of mind behind the wheel, from my daily work commute to racing Bonneville or the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. I’ve seen the most extreme conditions you can imagine – 2,000° EGTs, high cylinder pressures and skyrocketing oil temperatures. AMSOIL keeps me and my engines safe.

-Scott Birdsall, AMSOIL Pro Driver, Pikes Peak International Hillclimb record setter. Bonneville record holder

AMSOIL provides diesel oil options for just about every application and customer, delivering specialized products engineered for what and how you drive. If you’re in the market for some new oil, check out these options!