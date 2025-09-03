Dyno Runs, Sled Pulls, and Diesel Power: Spring Open House Recap

Checking in at the Spring Open House Event

The dyno was the highlight of the day during the morning hours. One by one, trucks would roll into the building, get strapped down on the rollers, and fire up to make a hit. What was surprising, though, was the sheer number of variable numbers seen that day. Duramax, Power Stroke, and Cummins-powered trucks all took a swing at the top, and they put down horsepower numbers from 417 all the way up to a blistering 1,296 horsepower on the rollers.

Perhaps one of the most interesting moments of the morning was seeing the DHD flagship truck “Last Minute Hooker” strapped down to the rollers, with its triple turbo setup hanging off the front. While they were unable to put down a horsepower number due to a dyno malfunction, the sheer noise and smoke were enough to let you know that DHD wasn’t here to play.

After a quick lunch from one of the several incredible food vendors that were on site, we headed across the street to check out the show ’n’ shine section, got entered to win a free set of Fittipaldi wheels from the folks at Pernot Inc., and ultimately found ourselves in the bleachers beside the sled pull track.

As the time passed, the sled pull pits got increasingly busier. Builds of all sorts of vintage and history pulled in, unstrapped, and began prepping for a wild evening of sled pulling. Despite a few challenges with the track and a small handful of fires in competitor trucks, the sled pull portion of the event went off without a hitch.

While the Dan’s team hasn’t confirmed the next event date yet, they have told us that they are planning on hosting at least one more event like this in the coming months. If you missed this one, we highly recommend you check it out in the future. The folks at Dan’s Diesel are incredible, their hospitality is impeccable, and the overall experience of the event is one that you won’t want to miss.