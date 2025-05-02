A Bold 7-9″ Belltech Lift Transformation

It’s or anyone who loves lifted trucks, there’s just something about seeing a Silverado sitting tall on a fresh set of wheels and tires. Whether you’re out on the trail or just turning heads in town, the right setup can completely transform how your truck looks and performs. That’s exactly why we decided to give our 2017 Chevy Silverado 4WD a proper upgrade. We bolted on a Belltech 7-9-inch lift kit and wrapped a set of Cali Off-Road ‘Auburn’ wheels in Kenda ‘Klever R/T’ tires to turn this truck into something that stands out on and off the pavement.

The suspension is the backbone of any lifted truck, and Belltech knows how to build a kit that works. Its 7-9-inch lift kit delivers serious height without sacrificing handling or ride quality. With Trail Performance coilovers at all four corners, the truck now rides smoother and stays planted whether it’s cruising down the highway or hitting rough terrain. And since this system is designed for easy bolt-on installation, it’s doable in a weekend if you’re wrenching in your garage or letting a local shop handle the job.

You can’t lift a truck without a proper set of wheels, and Cali Off-Road’s ‘Auburn’ wheels check all the boxes. These gloss black milled wheels have a bold mesh-inspired spoke design that keeps them looking aggressive, while the deep lip profile gives the truck that wide, planted stance. They’re built from 1-piece cast aluminum, so they can handle the weight and abuse that comes with off-road adventures. Cali Off-Road even backs them with a lifetime structural warranty, which is always a bonus when you’re investing in high-quality wheels.

To complete the look and function, we wrapped the wheels in Kenda ‘Klever R/T’ 35×12.50×24 tires. These hybrid all-terrain/mud-terrain tires give us the best of both worlds—quiet and smooth on the pavement, but tough enough to grip through mud, sand, and snow. The 3-ply sidewalls add durability, the deep tread blocks keep traction in soft terrain, and the built-in rim protectors keep our wheels safe from unexpected trail damage. These tires are even pinned for winter studs, making them a solid all-season choice.

With the Belltech lift kit, Cali Off-Road wheels, and Kenda tires, our 2017 Silverado went from stock to standout in no time. The ride is smooth, the stance is aggressive, and the setup is built to last. Whether you’re looking to lift your own truck at home or take it to a shop for installation, these upgrades are straightforward and worth every penny.

Got your own Silverado project in the works? Send us some pics—we’d love to see what you’re building!