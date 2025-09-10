Up next Goldmax: A Streetable Duramax Built for the Strip Published on September 10, 2025 Author JOHN MATA JR Share article Facebook 0 Twitter 0 Mail 0 Wheel & Tire Buyer’s Guide: Top Picks for 2025 Wheel and tire buyer guide Toyo Open Country R/T Pro Tire This tire takes Toyo’s original rugged terrain offering to the next level. The Open Country R/T Pro is designed to tackle dirt, sand, mud, rocks, and snow with confidence. Its advanced tread design and specially engineered compound delivers exceptional traction and performance on even the most challenging terrain. Toyo 800-442-8696 www.toyotires.comSubscribe Our Weekly Newsletter Kenda Klever A/T Trail Tire Introducing the all-new Kenda Klever A/T Trail: the perfect balance between highway comfort and off-road capability. Engineered for light trucks, small SUVs, and CUVs, this 3-Peak Mountain Snowflake-certified tire delivers confident traction in wet, dry, and winter conditions with a quiet, size-optimized ride. Kenda Tire www.kendatire.com Fury MXT HD Tire A low void-to-rubber ratio in the tread’s center promotes better handling and a smoother ride for everyday highway use, while a high void-to-rubber ratio on the outer edges of the tire offers extreme off-road traction. Get the best of both worlds in one good-looking chunk of rubber. Fury Tires 855-575-3879 www.furytires.com Nitto Terra Grappler g3 Tire Now in its third generation, Nitto’s Terra Grappler tire is the brand’s most advanced all-terrain tire. It features a new compound and a completely redesigned tread pattern that is engineered to handle a wide range of terrains throughout the seasons. Nitto 888-529-8200 www.nittotire.com Falken MXT HD Tire Developed for lifted trucks, SUVs, and high-powered diesel pickups, the Falken Wildpeak R/T sets a new standard for the rugged terrain tire category. Featuring the ultimate hybrid tread pattern, the Wildpeak R/T provides the tenacious off-road traction of an M/T while retaining the tread life and stability expected from an A/T. Whether you’re towing, hauling, working, or crawling, modern heavy-duty trucks need tires designed to work hard. Falken Tires 800-723-2553 www.falkentire.com MXT HD Tire Versatyre’s MXT HD tire features ultimate traction, superior strength, and premium style. The MXT HD can go anywhere with ease thanks to its deep staggered chisels and puncture-resistant staircase grooves. An optimized directional tread design creates minimal road noise to offset the aggressive tire’s on-road driving experience. Versatyre Tires 888-972-4804 www.versatyre.com Method 709 HD Bead Grip Wheel Method’s 709 HD wheel is designed to handle both extreme weight and rugged landscapes with a heavy-duty load rating 25% stronger than standard across all applications. The Bead Grip technology delivers unmatched tire security even in the harshest terrain. An optional Forged Impact Ring (sold separately) not only protects the wheel lip from severe impacts but also allows for visual customization to suit any rig. Method Race Wheels 866-779-8604 www.methodracewheels.com American Force CKH51 Jackal CC Wheel Available in 20-, 22-, 24-, 26-, 28-, and 30-inch diameters, the Jackal CC wheel can be ordered with a polished standard finish or a custom finish available directly through American Force. The company has recently moved into a 220,000-square-foot facility in York, South Carolina, which features 27+ CNC machines and an automated powdercoating line, and is presently the country’s only operational wheel casting plant. The level of quality control here is unreal. American Force 877-427-6773 www.americanforce.com Alpha Wheel A potent blend of on-road looks and off-road capability, the Alpha is aimed at increasing both the form and function of your truck. The Alpha has been engineered to maximize caliper clearance and optimize wheel position for unhindered suspension travel and steering function. Available in 6 unique finish options (bronze shown). Icon Vehicle Dynamics www.iconvehicledynamics.com Fuel Offroad Rail Wheel Fuel Off-Road’s FC890 Rail wheel features a bold, split-mesh design and is available in sizes including 17×9, 20×9, and a wide 20×10 option to dial in your truck’s stance just right. With 5- and 6-lug applications, the Rail wheel is a perfect fit for all truck makes and models. Fuel Off-Road www.fueloffroad.com JTX Forged to beginning of title Choose between a standard dually or super single front wheel option in a large variety of diameter sizes ranging from 20 to 30 inches with depths available up to 16-inch applications! If you’re looking for a set of wheels that is as finely tuned as the rest of your truck, look no further than JTX Forged. JTX Forged 877-589-3674 www.jtxforged.com Total 0 Shares Share 0 Tweet 0 Pin it 0 Share 0