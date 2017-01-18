You Get More in a New 84

No matter how hot the horsepower race got with the big tractors, a good deal of any tractor company’s business were the smaller utility tractors. Good products in this category always made for a healthier company. As the ’80s approached, International Harvester realized it was time to update their 64 and 74 series small tractors and for 1977 and 1978, the 84 series tractors debuted.

Enter the 84

The 84 lineup came in seven basic models with a range of configurations for each. Power outputs ranged from 36 to 73 hp. The smallest was the 384 with a 154ci 36 hp diesel four cylinder. The 484 made 42 hp from a 179 ci, 3-cylinder diesel. The 584 had 52 hp from a 206ci diesel four. A 684 model had a 239 ci, 63 hp diesel. The 784 had a 246ci diesel that made 67 PTO hp. The Big Dog was the 884, which didn’t come to the line until ’80, with a 268 ci, 73 hp four. There was also a Hydro 84, which used a 246 ci four coupled to a version of IH’s Hydrostatic drive and it cranked out 59 PTO hp. There was a small 284 too, but it was more a lawn & garden tractor and not really a mainstream ag tractor, though it’s sometimes listed as such.

Many of the 84 series were available in Utility or Rowcrop configurations. The 584, 684, 784, 884 and Hydro 84 came both ways but the others came only as Utilities. The main difference was adjustable wheel track. The ’84 line was built in the IH Doncaster, England, factory and most of the engines used came from the IH Neuss engine factory in Germany.

The 584 was the middle sibling in the 84 line and popular all over the world. It was powered by a Neuss D206, 206ci four-cylinder, direct-injected, wet-sleeved diesel. Neuss rated it at 57-65 flywheel horsepower (depending on rpm) and it cranked out 52.54 PTO horsepower in a 1979 Nebraska Tractor Test. It was a five main engine with the general architecture of the Neuss D310 sixes also use in larger IH tractors of the recent past.

The 584 used an 8-speed gearbox; four speeds in the main box with a 2-speed range box. It didn’t have a TA (Torque Amplifier, aka “Torque”). It came as a fixed-track Utility or as a Rowcrop with an adjustable track. A 540 rpm live PTO was common on the Rowcrops as was a 3-point lift. It came standard with power steering, a diff-lock and ROPS (Rollover Protection System). A canopy was available but no cabs on the 584. Cabs were offered for the larger 84 Series, and in the early ’80s, the 84 line could be ordered with Front-Wheel Assist (FWA).

Most of the 84 Series tractors lasted to 1984 and were sold into 1985, when the merger with Case took place. It could be said that these were the last small tractors built by International Harvester and they have been called among their best.

Typical Specifications:

1978 International Harvester 584 Utility

Engine- 4-cyl, Neuss D206

Displacement: 206ci

Bore & Stroke: 3.875 x 4.375 in

Flywheel Power: 60 hp @ 2300 rpm

Flywheel Torque: 148 lbs-ft @ 1600-2200 rpm

*Rated PTO Power: 52.54 hp @ 2300 rpm

*Rated Drawbar Power: 46.73 hp @ 2300 rpm

Compression Ratio: 15.3:1

Transmission: 8-speed (4×2)

Tires: Front- 9.5L-15

Rear- 16.9-28

*Fuel Consumption: 3.5 GPH @ max power

*Drawbar Pull: 6859 lbs. @ 12.9% slip (max ballast)

Weight: 5665 lbs.

Fuel Capacity: 20 gal.

*Top Speed: 18.4 mph

*As Rated by Nebraska Tractor Test 1313