TruckMaster’s Diesel Journey

Wrenching His Way to Diesel Greatness

When it comes to diesel know-how with a personal touch, few names in the truck community carry as much respect as TruckMaster. Known to his fans simply as Josh, this Army veteran–turned–YouTube star has spent the last five years building more than just diesel trucks—he’s built a loyal, thriving community of everyday enthusiasts looking to turn their own wrenches.

From Garage Hobbyist to Full-Time Builder

TruckMaster didn’t launch into the spotlight with big sponsors or viral gimmicks. He started the way every real builder does—grinding it out in the garage. What began as a hobby, fixing up his own trucks, quickly snowballed into something bigger. After gaining traction on YouTube with straightforward repair tutorials and no-nonsense advice, Josh found himself at a crossroads. When he retired from the Army two years ago, he decided to take the plunge: full-time diesel YouTuber.

Today, with over 300,000 subscribers and a constantly expanding collection of project trucks, TruckMaster continues to teach, inspire, and entertain. His content remains true to his core values: positivity, honesty, no bad language, and no clickbait.

Faith, Family, and Full Throttle

TruckMaster’s success isn’t measured just in horsepower and subscriber counts—it’s rooted in his principles. As a veteran and a man of faith, Josh carries his core values into every project and every video. He’s not here to chase clout or stir up controversy; he’s here to teach, to build, and to create a space where diesel enthusiasts of all skill levels feel welcome.

Beyond YouTube, his influence extends into the aftermarket world through TruckMasterDiesel.com, where his viewers can get the parts and support they need for their own projects.

Whether he’s tearing down an LBZ for a full rebuild, bolting up a new turbo kit, or just offering a few hard-earned tips, TruckMaster stays laser-focused on what matters most: community, craftsmanship, and doing diesel right.

In a world full of noise, TruckMaster is the rare voice worth listening to—and one worth following wherever the road leads.