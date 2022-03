Two easy-fit designs for a T3/T4 or T5/T6 turbine. Turbo covers keep the turbine spooled up, reducing lag. The dual-layer construction increases performance and durability while reducing under-hood temperatures. At the same time, it improves horsepower and performance by maintaining temperatures inside the turbo. The kit also comes with grommets and wiring for a simple installation process.

T3/T4 & T5/T6 Turbo Cover Kit

SKU: 15004 – Fits T3 & T4

SKU: 15005 – Fits T5 & T6

Silver Dual-Layer Turbo Cover Kit