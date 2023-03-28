Duramax Ram-Air

Many enthusiasts don’t know this, but your ’20-’22 Duramax monitors air mass and pressure so closely that any deviation from stock causes a check engine light. This means that most aftermarket cold air intakes have to flow the same as stock. This is also why Banks includes its newly-patented air mass control module with every Ram-Air intake it sells for the L5P Duramax.

Banks’ air mass control module allows its engineers to design beyond the factory electronic limitation—i.e. they are not bound by stock airflow constraints. Complete with its “Big-Ass Oiled Filter,” Banks’ Ram-Air cold air intake system increases mass air flow by 58 percent over stock.

Source: https://bankspower.com/