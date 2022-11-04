The KC Warlock complete turbo and install kit will give you the ability to upgrade your 2011-2014 6.7 Powerstroke to the 2017+ style turbo. The 2017+ style journal bearing turbo is known for its robust reliability and noted for overcoming most of the shortcomings of the stock 2011-2014 ball bearing turbo. Until now, the only way to update your 6.7 Powerstroke to the newer style turbo, was an overly complicated “retrofit kit” from Ford Racing. We have designed the KC Warlock turbo to retrofit onto your engine in a fraction of the time and with much less modification than the Ford Racing Retrofit kit. The KC Warlock kit offers 3 turbo options. Stages 1 & 2 KC Whistler turbo for moderate towing and street performance, The Garrett F250/350 factory turbo, for those who prefer to keep things stock. Upgrading your 2011-2014 6.7 has never been easier!

