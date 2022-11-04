Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

 The KC Warlock complete turbo and install kit will give you the ability to upgrade your 2011-2014 6.7 Powerstroke to the 2017+ style turbo. The 2017+ style journal bearing turbo is known for its robust reliability and noted for overcoming most of the shortcomings of the stock 2011-2014 ball bearing turbo. Until now, the only way to update your 6.7 Powerstroke to the newer style turbo, was an overly complicated “retrofit kit” from Ford Racing. We have designed the KC Warlock turbo to retrofit onto your engine in a fraction of the time and with much less modification than the Ford Racing Retrofit kit. The KC Warlock kit offers 3 turbo options.  Stages 1 & 2 KC Whistler turbo for moderate towing and street performance, The Garrett F250/350 factory turbo, for those who prefer to keep things stock. Upgrading your 2011-2014 6.7 has never been easier! 

https://kcturbos.com/products/kc-warlock-retrofit-kit-6-7-powerstroke-2011-2014?_pos=1&_sid=f34714b12&_ss=r&variant=39933897310296 

 

 

You May Also Like

The Best Diesel Engines: Top 10 Of All-Time

From the farm to the highway, construction equipment to gen-sets, and emergency vehicles to the trucks we drive every day, diesels have built—and continue to build—America. Even beyond our…
DW PRODS A

Diesel Conversion Kit: Automotive Aftermarket

The questions we usually have when going to pull off a diesel conversion is to start off with matching an engine’s power output to a project’s needs. That’s one of the most…

DT466 Diesel Engine: The Navistar International Legend

Legend! That’s a powerful word that might be used a little too often these days. When it comes to the DT466 diesel, though, it fits. Especially, when you consider it came from users in the…
DW FDLIGHT LEAD A

Ford Front End Kit: Sinister Diesel’s Super Duty

Ford used basically the same cab from 1999 all the way to the 2016 model Super Duty. This makes it fairly easy to swap a newer front end onto older models. With a new truck costing…