We have worked on our KC Fusion compound turbo setup for several years, changing, upgrading and perfecting the product. Now it is ready for all to enjoy. This compound turbo setup is meant for those who want to really open up the raw power of the 6.4 Powerstroke. This turbo set up is recommended for those who want a big boost in performance, but still have the option of light towing.
You May Also Like
Transfer Flow Unveils Auxiliary Tank for the Colorado and Canyon
Transfer Low, an aftermarket supplier for fuel systems, recently unveiled an auxiliary fuel tank system for…
- Adam Blattenberg
- October 14, 2018
- No comments
- 5 shares
- 1 minute read
Intake and Exhaust Systems: 7.3L Power Stroke
Vincent Uriah is a concrete contractor from Summerville, Georgia, who purchased a used 2003 2WD F-350 with just over 120,000 miles on the clock. The big Ford is fitted with the stout…
- Chris Tobin
- June 8, 2017
- No comments
- 4 minute read
Ford Front End Kit: Sinister Diesel’s Super Duty
Ford used basically the same cab from 1999 all the way to the 2016 model Super Duty. This makes it fairly easy to swap a newer front end onto older models. With a new truck costing…
- Adam Blattenberg
- January 10, 2018
- No comments
- 1 share
- 1 minute read