We have worked on our KC Fusion compound turbo setup for several years, changing, upgrading and perfecting the product. Now it is ready for all to enjoy. This compound turbo setup is meant for those who want to really open up the raw power of the 6.4 Powerstroke. This turbo set up is recommended for those who want a big boost in performance, but still have the option of light towing.

