Smeding Diesel

In 2003, Dodge introduced the 305hp 5.9 common rail engine which utilized a plethora of new parts. Of those parts were a new style exhaust manifold and turbocharger. These components came equipped with the T3 footprint that carried over from the earlier model trucks, but that is all that was similar. The flange became undivided, as did the rest of the manifold. For stock purposes, this was barely passable as fine.

But, as soon as you add any amount of power, this becomes a problem. Exhaust gases will fight each other as they’re escaping the manifold into the turbo causing a turbulent environment, higher EGT’s, slower spool up, and higher exhaust pressure for an overall hindrance in performance. Not to mention the thin walled one piece design which is prone to warping and cracking.

This is where our Smeding Diesel 2 Piece T3 Exhaust Manifold comes into play. Our exhaust manifold carries a fully divided T3 flange, and follows that division up the manifold splitting the front 3 cylinders and rear 3 into 2 different runners. This division (as well as the high density green sand casting mold for optimal port flow) allows the exhaust gases to form a more even ie

Usually car owners will wait until parts fail to replace/upgrade them. That shouldn’t be the case here. Even at stock power levels, this manifold will do you wonders. Whether you use your truck for towing your boat, livestock trailer, dump trailer, car hauler, or you’re looking to make a truck that will hurt some feelings, this is a must-do modification.

