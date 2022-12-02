Author
The Suppressor Heat & Acoustical Control Mat

The SuppressorTM is ideal in areas where vibration, sound, and heat control are desired. In addition to the polyethylene film, the foil surface provides direct protection from radiant heat up to 2000 degrees F and direct temperatures up to 300 degrees F.

Great for areas like interior firewalls, floorboards, or doors. The Suppressor is 70 mil in thickness, contains a high temperature adhesive backing, and is easy to trim and fit.

The Mat Roller is used to install the Suppressor Mat. The Mat Roller is a heavy-duty 2-inch roller used to smooth out adhesive installations to provide a seamless finish. It is ideal for removing air bubbles and flattening imperfections for that perfect look. Ergonomic non-slip cushioned handle allows for extra comfort and control. The Mat Roller’s styling offers easy reach into corners and tight spaces.

All of our products are proudly Made in the USA.

Copyright 2022 Thermo-Tec. All rights reserved.

Thermo-Tec P.O. Box 96, Greenwich, Ohio 44837

