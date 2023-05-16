Fusion Bumpers

2020 and up GMC HD Defender Plus Grille Guard. It provides maximum protection for the GMC HD featuring a ¼ inch full-width face plate with 11 ga gussets for superior strength and support.

Fusion Bumpers offers provisions for the front parking sensors, engine block heater, and it does not interfere with the front camera in the grille.

Easy installation using factory mounting points. All the necessary hardware and 1/4-inch heavy-duty bumper brackets are included. No cutting or drilling required.

Check it out at fusionbumpers.com