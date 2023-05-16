Fusion Defender Plus Grille Guard
Fusion Defender Plus Grille Guard
Up next
Author
Tags
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

Fusion Bumpers

2020 and up GMC HD Defender Plus Grille Guard. It provides maximum protection for the GMC HD featuring a ¼ inch full-width face plate with 11 ga gussets for superior strength and support.

Fusion Bumpers offers provisions for the front parking sensors, engine block heater, and it does not interfere with the front camera in the grille. 

Easy installation using factory mounting points. All the necessary hardware and 1/4-inch heavy-duty bumper brackets are included. No cutting or drilling required.

Subscribe Our Weekly Newsletter

Check it out at fusionbumpers.com

You May Also Like

Thermo-Tec Rogue Turbo Cover & Turbo Kit

The new, easy-fit design of the Rogue Series Turbo Cover keeps the turbine spooled up, reducing turbo lag. The dual-layer construction increases performance and durability, reduces under hood…

KC Turbos Product

We have worked on our KC Fusion compound turbo setup for several years, changing, upgrading and perfecting the product. Now it is ready for all to enjoy. This compound turbo setup is meant for…