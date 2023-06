PROJECT X Ford Super Duty F-250 & F-350 Front Bumper

Standard Front Bumper Features:

Powder coated black

Extremely low profile

4” OLB LED lights for fog lights. Mount/holder is bolted in and can be accent painted.

30” OLB Dual Row LED bar

Computer drawn and laser cut American steel give our bumpers a precision fit and finish

11 gauge construction with 3/16″ mounts for strength and support

End caps to minimize road grime from your tires

Easy installation

Learn more: fusionbumpers.com