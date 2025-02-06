Daytona’s Turkey Rod Run 2024: A Tradition of Classic Cars at the Iconic Speedway

A Celebration of Classic Cars at the Iconic Daytona International Speedway

Every Thanksgiving weekend, Daytona Beach transforms into a haven for car enthusiasts, collectors, and families alike during the Turkey Rod Run. This iconic event, set against the backdrop of the world-famous Daytona International Speedway, has been a staple of the automotive calendar, and the 2024 edition upheld its reputation as one of the premier car shows in the country.

A Tradition of Excellence

The Turkey Rod Run, in its 51st year, had grown from humble beginnings to become a multi-day celebration of automotive history and culture. Thousands of vehicles, spanning decades of design and innovation, gathered at the Speedway to showcase the artistry and engineering that have defined the automobile industry. From pristine muscle cars to lovingly restored classics and custom hot rods, there was something for every car enthusiast to admire.

Highlights of 2024

This year’s event, held from Nov. 28-Dec. 1, featured an array of activities designed to captivate attendees of all ages. Here’s a glimpse of what took place.

Car Show and Parade

The heart of the Turkey Rod Run was, of course, the car show. Attendees explored row after row of meticulously maintained vehicles, each with its own unique story. Owners were often on hand to share insights into their restoration journeys or the history of their prized automobiles. For many, the highlight of the event was the daily parade of cars, where these machines roared to life, cruising around the Speedway’s infield.

Diesel Swaps

A standout feature of the Turkey Rod Run was the incredible array of vehicles featuring diesel engine swaps. From classic muscle cars to vintage trucks, these custom builds highlighted the ingenuity and creativity of their owners. Diesel swaps have become increasingly popular, offering impressive torque and reliability while adding a unique twist to traditional restorations. Enthusiasts found plenty of inspiration as they marveled at the craftsmanship and engineering behind these one-of-a-kind machines.

Swap Meet

One of the largest swap meets in the Southeast, the Turkey Rod Run’s marketplace was a treasure trove for gearheads. Vendors offered everything from rare parts and vintage memorabilia to tools and aftermarket accessories. Whether attendees were hunting for a hard-to-find component to complete a restoration project or just browsing for unique automotive collectibles, the swap meet was a must-visit.

Car Corral

Those looking to buy or sell a classic car found the Car Corral to be the place to be. Hundreds of vehicles were up for grabs, ranging from fully restored beauties to project cars waiting for the right enthusiast to bring them back to life. It was an excellent opportunity to connect with other collectors and perhaps drive home in the car of their dreams.

Family-Friendly Fun

The Turkey Rod Run wasn’t just for die-hard car enthusiasts; it was a family-friendly event with plenty of activities to keep everyone entertained. From food vendors serving up delicious fare to live entertainment and interactive displays, the event offered a festive atmosphere that captured the spirit of the holiday season.

A Destination Event

Daytona Beach’s warm November weather and picturesque setting made it the perfect location for an outdoor event of this magnitude. Beyond the Speedway, attendees took advantage of the area’s many attractions, including its famous beaches, shopping destinations, and vibrant nightlife.

Local businesses also benefited from the influx of visitors, as hotels, restaurants, and shops saw a significant boost during the weekend. The Turkey Rod Run has become more than just a car show; it’s an economic driver and a celebration of community.

The 2024 Turkey Rod Run proved to be another unforgettable chapter in this storied event’s history. Whether attendees were lifelong car enthusiasts or simply looking for a unique way to spend the Thanksgiving weekend, the event offered a little something for everyone. From the roar of classic engines to the camaraderie of fellow enthusiasts, the Turkey Rod Run was a celebration of all things automotive, and Daytona Beach was the perfect place to experience it.

Tips for First-Time Attendees

Wear Comfortable Shoes: With miles of cars and vendor booths to peruse, comfortable footwear was a must.

Bring Cash: While many vendors accepted credit cards, having cash on hand made transactions smoother, especially at the swap meet.

Stay Hydrated: Florida's weather can be warm even in late November, so staying hydrated was essential.

PHOTOS BY MACH1MEDIA