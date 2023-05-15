Duramax EvoHT2 with ECM/TCM Unlock Tool

Get 2020-2023 Duramax tuning support with EvoHT2, now with ECM and TCM unlocking capabilities! Flash tune your new GM Duramax Diesel without removing the ECM or TCM for flashing! Using Edge’s revolutionary Locksmith device and included unlock cables, the EvoHT2 now offers complete ECM unlocking without touching the module itself. No swapping the ECM, no cores to deal with, no finicky ECM harnesses to disconnect. No more disabling your truck to ship an ECM across the country. It’s a complete plug-and-play flash tuning solution for 2020-2023 GM diesel owners. With the industry’s first and only TCM support with pre-calibrated 10-speed transmission tuning included, EvoHT2 will fine tunes your automatic to shift the way it should and all the newly added power.

Check it out: www.edgeproducts.com