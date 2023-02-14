GM’s Semiconductor Chip Solution

Fresh on the heels of news that it plans to pour millions into further internal combustion engine development, GM is investing in producing semiconductor chips on U.S. soil. The automaker has entered into a long-term agreement with GlobalFoundries, a company that will manufacture for GM’s key chip suppliers at its advanced semiconductor facility in Malta, New York. The move brings a highly critical process in the production of automobiles to the U.S. With the agreement, chips will be produced in higher volumes, but are also expected to offer improved quality and predictability over current, overseas-sourced units.

