Fab Fours Matrix series Winch Bumper on a Ford diesel truck
Style And Utility In A Winch Bumper
Fab Fours has combined the best aspects of its Premium winch bumper and Vengeance series bumper to offer you the best slim-fitting, steel bumper in the diesel truck game: the Matrix series. Built for both ’11-’16 and ’17-’22 Super Duty’s, the Matrix series bumper is winch-ready for a Warn Zeon 12 or lower, is equipped to hold a 30-inch light bar, four (3-inch x 3-inch) cube lights, and accommodates the factory 360-degree camera for ’17-’22 trucks, as well as adaptive cruise control. Standard design is available in Full Guard, No Guard, or Prerunner Guard options and an Open Fender design is also available in Full Guard, No Guard, or Prerunner Guard form.

