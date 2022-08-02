DHigh-Flying ODSS Action Storms Through Indy

The diesel performance industry might have its share of struggles at the present time, but out on the track there is no question that this is the golden era for diesel drag racing. We have Pro Street trucks running consistent low 5’s and high 4’s. We have Pro Mods on the cusp of making 3-second passes (and one that already has), and we have 5.90 trucks providing some of the fastest and closest index racing you’ll find anywhere. Then there are the ET Bracket, 7.70 Index, and 6.70 Index categories, which can bring more than 100 racers to any given Outlaw Diesel Super Series contest.

All of the above was the case at the Outlaw Diesel Revenge event, presented by Firepunk Diesel in Indianapolis and hosted on June 3-4. The 2-day affair ran side-by-side with the Ultimate Callout Challenge, which provided the perfect atmosphere for showcasing how far organized diesel drag racing has come—and boy did it ever live up to the hype. The fastest 4×4 Duramax record moved into the 4’s, a brand-new Pro Mod was unveiled and (incredibly) won its class, three rails showed up to do battle in the Pro Dragster category, 5.90 once again came down to the wire, and a familiar face took top honors in ET Bracket while new blood invaded the winner’s circles in both 6.70 and 7.70 Index.