Ringing in 2025 with the Diesel World Family!

Happy New Year From the Diesel World Magazine Family!

It’s crazy to think that by the time this issue hits your shelves, we’ll be ringing in 2025. It seems just yesterday that Tucker Harris called me up and asked me if I would be willing to write a short editorial for the back of Diesel World magazine.

You and I have had a lot of adventures this year—from towing cars to Tennessee to installing all sorts of new parts on the LBZ, to getting soaked to the bone at Ultimate Callout Challenge 2024, experiencing SEMA together, and so much more. And through it all, we’ve been able to learn together, grow together, and experience this crazy thing we call life together.

As we ring in the new year, I want to make my New Year’s resolution with you, and I need you to hold us accountable to doing it. In 2025 I want to do more. More videos, more articles, more photos, more spotlights, more shows, and more of what makes this crazy lifestyle we live so worth it, meeting more of those of you who support us every time a new magazine hits your local shelves.

Whether this is the first article you’ve read or you’ve been with us since the beginning, I want to say thanks for making 2024 an incredible year. I hope that 2025 is even better!

We’ll see you on the next one,

Dustin a.k.a. Dusti_LBZ