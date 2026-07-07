Inside Paul Blum’s Thoughtfully Built 1997 Ford F-350 OBS

Paul Blum’s Thoughtfully Built OBS F-350

We all have our “truck of choice” for many reasons. Brand loyalty is a tough thing to break, especially if it has been ingrained into your being for years. Paul Blum of Cordova, Tennessee, can attest to being a Ford OBS truck guy ever since he was a kid. His dad was always working on cars and trucks of all types, but the ones that caught Paul’s eye were always the pickups wearing Blue Oval badges. There was just something about them that appealed to Paul, and he became very familiar with working on them as he indulged in as much hands-on experience with Ford OBS trucks as possible.

“I was lucky enough to come across a 1997 Ford F-350 that was for sale fairly local to me 15 years ago,” Paul states. “I bought the truck with 180,000 miles on the odometer from the original owner. It was bone stock and has always been my daily driver since then—even after I started customizing it.”

Even though Paul bought the F-350 with relatively high mileage already recorded, he knew that he could extend its lifespan with a little bit of TLC. The 7.3L Power Stroke has been carefully maintained and upgraded in the way of a Beans Diesel electronic fuel system, Full Force stock injectors, a 17-degree Super Duty HPO, and an EBPV delete and pedestal modification. An MBRP 4-inch exhaust system allows the classic diesel mill to breathe much better, as well as provide an aggressive growl while on the prowl.

The factory ZF5 transmission has been serviced and left to continue propelling Paul’s F-350 forward. A BorgWarner 4407 transfer case has been included into the build, as have a 2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty front axle and a 2004 F-350 Super Duty rear axle. The original brake rotors were tossed out and replaced with cross-drilled and slotted units, along with a Super Duty hydroboost to increase the truck’s stopping power.

With the 7.3L well taken care of, Paul then moved on to changing up the suspension system on the factory 1997 chassis. The goal was to go big, and what Paul ended up putting together was a 12-inch lift that features a custom 4-link front setup from RYD Motorsports, front Fox 2.5 coilovers, a rear 2008-’16 Skyjacker Softride 8.5-inch leaf spring conversion, and Fox 2.0 shocks at all four corners. Fox steering stabilizer shocks with Stryker Off Road mounts were also put into place to create a solid ride quality for all terrain types. To finish off the F-350’s jacked-up stance, Paul selected a set of 17×9 KMC Grenade Crawl beadlock wheels covered in 40×13.50R17 Toyo Open Country M/T rubber.

The F-350’s exterior and interior landscapes were left largely in factory condition since Paul is a purist for the vintage Ford truck aesthetic. Save for ten strategically positioned rock lights and a few minor additions to the body, as well as the inclusion of a few extra gauges and a pod to house them on the A-pillar, everything looks reminiscent of the true OBS styling.

Even though Paul made it a point to leave a lot of design aspects of his F-350 alone, he did do quite a lot to leave his mark. “The easiest part of the build was having a solid knowledge of these trucks going into it,” he admits. “These trucks can be intimidating to work on at first, but they aren’t all that bad. I have learned that taking my time and having patience with things plays a huge part in enjoying the build process.”

Even though Paul’s truck is well equipped with impressive aftermarket features, there is still some work left that he would like to complete at some point. “I would eventually like to add a rear 4-link with a cradle and Fox coilovers to match the front,” he adds. “This truck still serves as my daily driver, and I’m not scared to drive it everywhere. It has taken me to Lone Star Throwdown in Texas multiple times, Daytona Truck Meet in Florida, Lifted Truck Nationals in Missouri, Battle in Bama in Mobile, and so many other events along the way. My F-350 currently has approximately 580,000 miles on it, and I don’t plan on slowing it down anytime soon!”

Photos by Mach1Media