How We’re Swapping a 6.7 Cummins Into a 2008 Ford F-450

Getting Hands on Our New Editorial Build

We introduced the new Diesel World editorial build last month—a 2008 F-450 that had an engine failure (no, we aren’t surprised). Thankfully, with the help of Miller Built Diesel and Randy’s Transmissions, we are bringing this near-medium-duty pickup back to life with a 6.7 Cummins engine and all of the proper swap parts thanks to the awesome people over at Diesel Conversion Specialists!

This build has taken a lot of planning and late-night forum searching, and it’s finally time to break ground now that we’ve got most of the parts in hand. When I was talking about this truck being largely a bolt-together swap, I really meant it. Below is what we’re working with to create as little gray hair through the process as possible.

The Diesel Conversion Specialists kit for swapping a 6.7L Cummins into a 2008 Ford F-450 is designed to simplify what would otherwise be a highly complex engine conversion. Built specifically for 2008–’10 Super Duty trucks originally equipped with the 6.4L Power Stroke, the kit provides a comprehensive, engineered solution that eliminates much of the guesswork involved in a “Fummins” build.

At its core, the kit includes critical hardware such as engine mounts, a Cummins-to-5R100 adapter plate, and a flex plate that allow the Cummins engine to properly mate with either a Dodge or Ford transmission, in which we are running a Stage 3 Randy’s Transmission. Supporting components like sensor adapters, wiring harness modifications, and A/C line integrations help retain factory functionality and improve compatibility between the Ford chassis and Cummins power plant.

Additional parts such as intercooler piping, intake systems, and accessory brackets further streamline installation, making the swap more of a bolt-in process rather than a full custom fabrication project. The kit from DCS is often described as a “one-stop” solution, aimed at reducing time spent sourcing individual parts and ensuring everything works together as intended.

STARTING AT SQUARE ONE

As you can see, we got a used 6.7 engine, and it needs a good old clean-up and tear-down so we can get going on setting the engine into the truck. After a couple good coatings in degreaser, we are happy to announce that the grime wasn’t a ton of oil but just some caked-up dirt. The best part about this engine is definitely going to be the Bean Machine parts, which will be here soon, but until then let’s get this 6.7 torn all the way down to a long block so it’s ready for a fresh reseal and some good hard parts.

Can you guess what color we’re going to dress up the underside of the hood in? Or what wheel from Fuel Off-Road are we going to run?

Catch the next issue of Diesel World magazine or any of our socials to see the most up-to-date progress on our F-450 “Fummins” build. Thanks for checking it out!

Photos by Tucker Harris