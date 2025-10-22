Duramax Only, By Design: The DmaxStore Story

Duramax Only, By Design

In a diesel aftermarket crowded with companies trying to be everything to everyone, it’s refreshing to see a business plant its flag in one camp and own it completely. That’s what DmaxStore has done. Since 2007, DmaxStore has solely concentrated on Duramax. There are no scattershot catalogs padded with filler for all makes and models—just Duramax from front to back, parts to service, all under one roof.

That singular focus didn’t come from thin air. Founder Mike Durand spent years at a GM dealership, honing his craft, earning accolades like GM’s Mark of Excellence, and living inside the Duramax world long before he put his own name on the map. By the mid-2000s, he was ready to step out on his own. What started as a backyard dream became a reality in 2007 when DmaxStore opened its virtual doors. The brand was built around a simple but powerful idea: no one serves the Duramax community like someone who lives it.

Today, DmaxStore has grown into a two-pillar operation. The e-commerce headquarters in Gardnerville, Nevada, ships parts nationwide. Meanwhile, the service arm, now branded the Duramax Service Center in Diamond Springs, California, turns wrenches on the same trucks they supply. It’s a closed loop: the shop tests, installs, and refines, while the store curates only what works. That feedback cycle means the shelves aren’t just full—they’re relevant to the trucks they market to.

And what’s on those shelves has made DmaxStore a household name. Its Max-Flow SubZero Allison transmission cooler is one of those products you hear about on forums and see under trucks at shows. Compared to stock, it adds 483 percent more fluid capacity, is 120 percent thicker, and is 12 percent taller. It’s an upgrade designed from frustration with factory limits, engineered into a solution.

Then there’s the high-capacity aluminum oil pan for early Duramax models. It features a flat-bottom design, cooling fins, added capacity, and extra ports. This pan is a product that shows the team understands not just how these trucks run, but how they’re maintained day to day.

And who could forget steering? The DMAX XD tie rods and upgrades have become go-to choices for owners tired of broken factory components. These are parts born out of years of seeing the same weak points fail and deciding to fix them once and for all.

Of course, DmaxStore doesn’t stop at its own label. Its catalog carries a who’s-who of trusted brands like Banks, PPE, Kryptonite, and more. But the difference is that every part they sell is selected with a laser focus on one platform. No guessing, no “should fit.” If it’s on DmaxStore, it has been vetted and verified.

That same dedication extends beyond the storefront. DmaxStore has been a long-time sponsor and presence at NorCal’s Truck Mania, showing up not just as a vendor but as a community member. Events like these keep the brand connected to the people it serves and prove it’s not just a logo; it’s an entity composed of enthusiasts, builders, and fans like everyone else.

Growth has followed naturally. Thousands of reviews, constant product drops, and an expanding line of proprietary parts speak to the trust DmaxStore has earned. And while any large retailer will face the occasional gripe, the overwhelming feedback circles back to the same themes: knowledgeable staff, responsive support, and products that hold up.

At the end of the day, DmaxStore has stuck to the formula that made it work in the first place. It has grown, evolved, and added product lines, but the mission hasn’t changed: serve the Duramax community better than anyone else. From Nevada to California, from a backyard dream to a nationally recognized brand, DmaxStore is proof that specialization can still beat generalization.

So next time you hear someone say you can’t build an empire by narrowing your scope, point them toward DmaxStore. Because while the rest of the diesel aftermarket spreads wide, they’ve dug deep. And in this industry, depth matters.

Photos by Dmax Store