Inside the Any Level Lift System for Super Duty Dualies

A Brand-New Design

Any Level Lift was founded in June 2016 in New York by a young mechanical engineer named Aaron Aldrich, who serviced submarines and aircraft carriers for the U.S. Navy before working on truck suspension. After owning an air-ride lift and learning all of the issues associated with raising and lowering a truck, Aaron spent several years building and testing a prototype of the Any Level Lift and issued three related patents before deciding to focus solely on bringing his project to market. Since the product’s debut in 2016, Aaron and his cousin Jared Scanlon have refined the design for production, set up a shop on-site at CBM Fabrications, Inc. in Ballston Lake, New York, and partnered with Easton Eisele from Rowdy Rigs.

Easton and his father first met Aaron at the 2016 SEMA show when the product debuted. After a quick demonstration and discussing business, Easton was hooked, and with his background in business, the two became good friends and partners. Shortly after joining Any Level Lift, Easton purchased a 2018 Ford F-450 King Ranch Dually and made the decision to put his money where his mouth was. “I was all in,” Easton says. “I wanted to show the world how great this product was with my new truck.” Of course, the dually kit from Any Level was brand-new and untested at the time, so it was a process.

The technology that sets Any Level Lift apart from anything else on the market is covered by three patents. The first patent is related to the lever arm that is used to hydraulically raise and lower the truck from a 1-inch lift to 13 inches in the front and from stock height to 12 inches in the rear, and any level in between, as the name implies. Think of this lever mechanism as an adjustable mount for the top of an 8-inch coilover. No matter what height the truck is, you always maintain the same ride quality. The second and third patents are for the steering and the Panhard mechanism. These mechanisms essentially fold up on themselves and keep the steering wheel straight and the body of the truck centered throughout the entire range of motion so you don’t have to worry about changes to your alignment. All three of these patented systems work in conjunction with a carefully designed 4-link to minimize changes to the wheelbase as well as address caster and driveshaft angles.

Easton’s truck has one of the first two Any Level Lift dually systems. The objective for the new dually design was to come up with a solution for the rear that worked within the space constraints created by the dual rear wheels. At the same time, the goal was to also introduce a fourth patent-pending mechanism that not only utilizes the hydraulic lever arm to raise and lower the truck but also adds in airbag helper springs in parallel to the coilover for those who tow heavy and don’t want to adjust their coilovers. Based on the time constraints of SEMA, Easton’s truck was built in stages, with the front of the truck designed first and built in parallel to the rear of the truck being designed.

Over 1,000 hours of engineering went into the dually design. The front has updates from the prior single rear wheel design not only to fit with the F-450 but also to ease installation and add in a new aesthetic with accent plates and tapered lever arms that are applied to all of the new systems moving forward. The rear of the truck is designed with the patent-pending airbag subframe that is actuated through a shackle by the hydraulic lever arm. The coilovers and airbag helper springs are attached to this subframe, which is used to maintain their orientation throughout the entire lift height range. The airbag is there to assist in load support at any lift height.

The hydraulic pump is an electric over hydraulic from CCE, and the RideController provides Bluetooth control through Easton’s cell phone with physical switches on the dashboard. Two 24-volt Optima batteries run the hydraulic system and are charged on the go with a Street Charger. Once the suspension was completed, Easton had Fusion Bumpers installed front and back for a custom look along with an RK Sport hood. The front grille was painted the stock color to blend in, and Any Level light-up logos were carefully mounted in place of the stock Ford ones. Rigid Industries fog lights were mounted into the bumpers behind mesh grilles, and Royalty Core provided the rear rack, which was painted to match and installed in the bed behind the cab.

Easton currently lives in Sedalia, Colorado, where there’s a lifted truck on every corner; however, finding one that can raise and lower at the touch of a switch with ease is rarer to see. Easton wishes to thank all the sponsors and people who had a hand in showcasing the Any Level dually kit specifically designed for his truck. Currently the applications are limited to the 2017 and newer Ford Super Duty, but Easton and Aaron have plans to expand to every make, model, and year in the near future.

2018 Ford F-450 King Ranch

Owner: Easton Eisele Sedalia, CO

Engine & Drivetrain

6.7L Power Stroke

Chassis & Suspension

Any Level Lift hydraulic suspension system front and rear

8-inch King coilovers

Hydraulic steering assist

Firestone W01-358-2131 airbags

Airbag subframe

RideController for suspension and lights

Bucher Hydraulics valve stack

Anfield Industries flow dividers

Parker hoses and fittings

Crown Performance brake lines

Wheels & Tires

26×14 American Force Super Dually series wheels

42×15.50R26 Fury Country Hunter MT tires

Body & Paint

Fusion bumpers front and back painted to match

Rigid Industries fog lights and backup lights

Front grille painted to match

Custom Any Level badge

RK Sport hood painted to match

Royalty Core headache rack

Rear tailgate with LED Any Level logo

Recon headlights and taillights painted to match, smoked cab lights, and running lights

Paint by Retro Customz

B&W gooseneck hitch

Transfer Flow toolbox

Interior