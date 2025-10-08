Simple Setup, Serious Power: 1,000-HP Duramax Street Truck

A 1,000-hp, 10-second Duramax Street Truck

It’s no secret that diesels make great allaround vehicles that can also haul the mail. Looking at Scott Matthew’s ’05 GMC 2500, we could see the all-around usefulness, but not the speed part. After all, it’s only got a single turbocharger, no nitrous, and is a full-weight 6,800-pound street truck.

“10.90 AT 127MPH”

KEEP IT SIMPLE STUPID

Well, as of right now, Scott’s best time is a 10.90 at 127 mph, which ﬁrmly cements him in the 10-second zone, as well as the 900 to 1,000 horsepower range. He also bracket races the truck at both diesel and non-diesel events, and has even won a few of them. So the question remains, how was he able to build a truck that was so simple, yet so fast?

STRONG FOUNDATION

Before anything else came reliability, as having a fast bomb wasn’t in the plan for Scott. With a four-digit power goal in mind, he set about building the 6.6L Duramax engine into a solid foundation for power. The engine was assembled by Diesel Addiction out of Wilmington, North Carolina, and features only the best in parts. The block and crank are stock, but that’s about it for the bottom end. The factory connecting rods are suspect at high power levels, so they were replaced with Carrillo rods, which were connected to Mahle cast pistons. ARP studs were used to secure both the main caps and heads, and an ATI balancer helps balance crank harmonics. The valvetrain was also upgraded with a camshaft from Hamilton Cams, as well as pushrods and valvesprings also from Hamilton.

AIR AND FUEL

Airﬂow and fueling throughout the engine were also upgraded with an impressive array of parts. From the engine, exhaust travels through high-ﬂowing PPE exhaust manifolds, and into a T4-ﬂange turbo pedestal from ProFab Performance. The compressor is a single 80mm turbo from Bullseye Power, with an 87mm turbine wheel and 1.10 A/R exhaust housing. A custom 5-inch intake from Diesel Addiction feeds the big S400, while an ATS downpipe and custom exhaust rounds out the airﬂow package. On the fuel side of things, Scott decided to keep things simple and power-oriented, just like with boost. From the tank, fuel is pushed up to a PPE Dual Fueler by an Airdog 165gph lift pump, which then feeds a set of 100-percent over injectors from Exergy Engineering.

“SOMETIMES A SIMPLE SETUP AND OUTLANDISH PERFORMANCE DO GO HAND IN HAND”

POWER TRANSMISSION

While Scott had the recipe for power, he knew the factory transmission was hopelessly outmatched, and again turned to Diesel Addiction for help in making the GMC dragstrip ready. A Suncoast Diesel Transmissions Stage 4 kit was ordered, along with a billet input shaft, and a 1058 Suncoast triple-disc converter that would allow the big single turbo to spool. Finally, a BT Dieselworks Lockup Box was added, so Scott has full control of lockup at the dragstrip.

TUNE AND TEST

With EFILive tuning from Diesel Addiction, Scott hit the track and put down some very impressive performances. With 20-inch street tires, the four-wheel-drive truck clicked off low 11s with a best of 11.30, at more than 120 mph. With a 10-second timeslip in reach, Scott dropped some weight by removing all the seats and added M&H racing slicks. Right before we went to press, the dangerous Duramax clicked off a 10.90 at 127 mph, nabbing Scott that 10-second time slip, and proving that sometimes a simple setup and outlandish performance do go hand in hand. DW