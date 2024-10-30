Redefining Tough: Chad Cooper’s Stunning Ford F-250 Dually

Reliable and Ready

Photos by John O’Neill

As a longtime member of the No Regrets Car Club, Chad Cooper of Magnolia, Texas, knows how to turn heads with custom rides. Steve Adgate of Rio Vista Ford originally built this 1999 Ford F-250 before Chad and his crew took the beast to the next level with some serious updates. Starting with the exterior, the custom wide fenders and killer bed work set this F-250 apart from others, thanks to the skilled hands at Bob Grant and the team at GrantFab. Once the body was dialed in, Chad Pickering laid down a fresh coat of red paint that really makes this truck pop.

Under the hood, the original 7.3L turbo diesel was still kicking but needed some modern upgrades. Chad added full heating and air conditioning from Vintage Air, installed by Tim Garot and the crew at Bio Kustumz. They also hooked up an onboard engine-driven air compressor to keep the suspension ready for anything.

Speaking of suspension, the factory frame got the boot and was replaced with a Chopin’ Block setup that includes a fully custom-built frame. Slam Specialties airbags hold down each corner, while an Air Zenith OB2 compressor and Accuair management system keep everything in check. And you can’t miss those 24-inch American Force wheels wrapped in Toyo tires.

Inside, Chad went for a full color change on the interior panels, with custom-painted parts to match the exterior. An Alpine stereo system, installed by Bill Flynn at DFM Audio, pumps out the tunes, making this truck just as sweet on the inside as the outside.

This dually was originally built for a SEMA display in the Air Zenith booth, and Chad proudly notes that it was finished well before the deadline—a rare feat in the custom world. When asked if he’d change anything, Chad says, “No way. The truck tows like a champ and rides like a Cadillac. What more could you ask for in a custom build that’s as reliable as it is fun to drive?”

Chad’s not new to the game either. He also built a custom 1992 Toyota Hilux, featured in the February 2022 issue of Street Trucks magazine. Head over to StreetTrucksMag.com and search “Chad Cooper” to check out that build.