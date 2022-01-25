Truck Of The Week

Dan Zelten’s 5.90 Duramax

A winter of upgrades are nearly complete for Dan Zelten and his Duramax-powered Sierra. S&S Diesel Motorsport, Truck Source Diesel, Race Parts Solutions, Halsey’s Fab Shop, and Hot Shot’s Secret are all a part of Zelten’s 2022 race prep. The most recent addition is an SP3000 supply pump from S&S to feed his dual CP3 arrangement. The potent, compound turbo, 7.1L SoCal stroker motor is backed up by a BTS 4R100 and the truck has been as quick as 5.71 through the eighth in the past. Aside from regularly scheduled ODSS races this season, Zelten plans to see how much further he can push this nasty GM into the 5’s at select venues and tracks.

Source: http://www.trucksourcediesel.com/

Highlights

Diesel Brothers Cited With Flagrant Misconduct

The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld a 2019 decision that the Diesel Brothers violated the Clean Air Act. The decision extends the prohibition against the Diesel Brothers from deleting emissions control devices from diesel vehicles. The suit was initially brought by the Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment (UPHE) and proved that private citizens can use the provisions of the U.S. Clean Air Act to hold the Diesel Brothers responsible for increasing the community’s pollution burden by knowingly altering diesel emissions equipment. According to UPHE attorney, Reed Zars, the decision “represents a shot across the bow to those who traffic in the illegal modification of emission controls in cars and trucks.”

Source: https://go.discovery.com/show/diesel-brothers-discovery

Robert Pearce (Owner of the Diesel Doctor Dyno) Passes Away

If you’ve been to a major national diesel event over the past half dozen years, chances are you’ve seen Robert Pearce doing his thing, working his magic on the Diesel Doctor dyno. His portable chassis dyno services were called upon throughout the country, including the Scheid Diesel Extravaganza and King of the Street, to name a few. Tragically, Robert passed away on January 19, 2022, shocking the diesel world with his departure. Diesel truck pulls, drag races, and especially dyno competitions will never be the same for the folks that strapped their vehicles to his rollers. Rest in peace, Mr. Pearce. The diesel community will always remember you.

Mecum Auction Shatters World Record

It was an explosive start to Mecum Auctions’ calendar year, as total sales at its Kissimmee, Florida auction topped $217 million. The giant figure tops the existing collector car auction record of $176 million. Beyond total sales, all 11 days of the event brought record single-day auction records for the Kissimmee event, a 90-percent sell-through rate (the highest percentage ever recorded in Kissimmee), the highest single-day auction total in company history of $72 million on Saturday, January 15 alone, and a total of 13 vehicles reaching seven-digit figure prices. Some 2,954 vehicles changed hands also—the most ever sold at a single car collector auction.

Source: https://www.mecum.com/

Events

U.C.C. 2022 Is Fast-Approaching

With a little over 100 days remaining, the race is on for Ultimate Callout Challenge 2022. Unrivaled Diesel’s Chris Patterson, owner of the green Dodge dually that cleared 3,000-rwhp at KOS, is operating roughly 28 days ahead of schedule this go-round, and Josh McCormack is making moves, too. This year, he may be bringing a Hamilton wet block, sleeved and deck plated at New Performance Auto, to the party. A billet crank and Wagler rods will also reside in the competition block, which will help propel his ’05 third-gen with authority. The countdown to U.C.C. is officially on. Will you be in Indy June 3-5?

Source: https://ultimatecalloutchallenge.com/

Rudy’s Spring Truck Jam Canceled—Wagler To Host Instead

Due to irreconcilable differences with Julian, North Carolina’s Piedmont Dragway, the 2022 Rudy’s Spring Truck Jam has been canceled. While the cancellation dealt a blow to not only the local community, but to the Outlaw Diesel Super Series—which is still looking to get back to its first full racing season since 2019—Wagler Motorsports Park stepped up in a big way. Now, the Lyons, Indiana facility will host the ODSS season opener, which is set for April 29-30. Rumor has it that Rudy’s Performance Parts is on the hunt for a new venue to host the Fall event, which is typically held in October. For diesel racers and fans, we hope that becomes reality sooner rather than later.

Source: https://www.outlawdieselss.com/

Parts Rack

The Banks Pedal Monster

Without a doubt, Banks’ Pedal Monster is one of the hottest things released for the late-model truck market in years, and your diesel needs one. Its state-of-the-art product allows you to fine-tune your throttle sensitivity in a safe and simple manner. The patented throttle sensitivity controller offers 30 different levels of throttle sensitivity, 10 for City mode, 10 geared for the Track, and 10 for Sport mode. Wholly plug-and-play, Banks’ Pedal Monster simply plugs into the OBD-II port (instead of tapping into the 5-volt pedal circuit, as competing products do), gets its data from the vehicle’s ECM, and can be combined with any flash or inline style tuner.

Source: https://www.bankspower.com/