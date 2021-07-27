Rudy’s Spring Truck Jam - Diesel World

ODSS Drag Racing Returns To North Carolina

Following a forced hiatus in 2020, one of the biggest events in the diesel industry came roaring back to life this spring. It’s called Rudy’s Spring Truck Jam and its return meant that East Coast diesel enthusiasts and drag racers were champing at the bit to get back on the eighth-mile track at Julian, North Carolina’s Piedmont Dragway. And even though Mother Nature shook up the schedule with rain and abnormally cool temperatures on the first day of action, the return to racing in the Tar Heel State would not be denied.

The first Outlaw Diesel Super Series points race of the season, Rudy’s saw nearly 40 trucks competing in the ET Bracket category, almost 30 competitors trying their luck in 7.70 Index, and a dozen or more drivers signed up in both 6.70 and 5.90. As expected, the usual intense action we’ve come to expect from the Pro Street, Pro Mod, and Pro Dragster fields was on full display as well. All told, 30 racers who made the trek to North Carolina walked away in the money—and in the process kicked off what promises to be a collection of very entertaining points chases in 2021.