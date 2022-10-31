2 Jam-Packed Days Of Truck Pulling, Drag Racing, Dyno Competition And Showing Off

It doesn’t get any better than the late-summer blockbuster that is the Scheid Diesel Extravaganza. It’s one of few diesel events where you’ll find top-tier truck and tractor pulling within earshot of an Outlaw Diesel Super Series drag race—not to mention the dyno competition, a sizeable show ‘n shine, and a vendor midway populated with the biggest names in the industry. As the Scheid Diesel Extravaganza opened for business for the 26th consecutive year, there was a feeling that the event had finally settled into its new venue at Wagler Motorsports Park. Now, hundreds of competitors and thousands of show-goers call the southern Indiana facility home for a few days each August.

With a full Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League show scheduled each night and matinee qualifying sessions held each day, the 350-foot dirt track was a hive of activity all weekend. Just 200 feet to the west, ODSS competitors were busy lighting up the eighth-mile drag strip, where two new records would be set. Not far from there, dozens of sparkling clean late-model trucks, rat-rods, and Cummins conversions were on display in the show ‘n shine. In between all of that, industry heavyweights were showing off their latest products, fielding questions, and selling parts in the compact yet expansive vendor midway. Spend a day here and you’ll quickly realize why the Scheid Diesel Extravaganza continues to be one of the most successful events in the diesel world.