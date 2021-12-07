Story by Jacob White | Pictures by Kevin Foutz
Not many companies can say they’ve been in the diesel performance market as long as Edge Products of Ogden, UT can. As leaders in the electronic performance market since the late 90’s Edge Products hosted their annual Weekend on the Edge Dyno and Sled Pull event this past September. Like years past, this unique gathering of everything diesel brings out some of the best of the best along the western edge of the country to compete on the sled pull track. With a strong following on the chassis dyno circuit, over 110 entries spun the rollers with numbers reaching into the 2000hp range. Of course, the Edge Products team had reached out to some other friends in the diesel industry to join in on the fun for a big vendor alley and event sponsorships from Alligator Performance, KC Turbos, BD Diesel, Industrial Injection, Daily Driven Performance, Randy’s Transmissions, Premier Performance, and Young Powersports.
Running the big portable dyno from the Northwester Dyno Circuit crew, trucks were in line and running from 9am to just after 9pm. Notables on the day were Kody Pulliams twin turbo Duramax laying down the biggest number of the event with 2071hp, Randy Reyes big dually Dodge throwing down 1719hp on fuel, and Rachel Hicks daily driver Cummins making 1332hp. In the stock class, all three OEMs had a solid showing with Ford, Dodge, and GM trucks all putting down high 500’s.
Out on the sled pull track, competitors were challenged with a short track and an extremely heavy weight transfer sled to make sure they were stopped short arena exit. MLM Motorsports of California made the haul up with their Terminator sled to make sure these big diesels were going to battle it out fair and square for that prized King of Diesel trophy. Tom Hansen in the Edge Products sponsored truck laid down the longest pull and fastest speed of the night and won the $2500 cash prize for overall event winner. Weekend on the Edge has always been more about a customer appreciation day and bringing enthusiasts together for some fun than the competition really, but Edge paid out over $25,000 to the top finishers in every class, with some drivers taking home a healthy wad of cash for placing in multiple events. After nearly twenty years of experience, Edge Products knows how to put on a diesel party the right way. Weekend on the Edge 2021 was a major success for everyone involved and we can’t wait for the next one to come around next fall.
Local to the area, Jordan Hendrix had his Edge equipped 2019 L5P Duramax up on the chassis dyno in the Clean Diesel Emissions compliant class where he laid down a third place run of 483hp.
RESULTS:
DYNO
Stock Ford
Jose Levueno 589hp
Cliff Towne 582hp
Stock Dodge
Darrel Nickolls 563hp
Ty Beck 542hp
Stock GM
Tyler March 568hp
Kesley Eaves 515hp
Small Single (70mm and under)
Mike Bayson 837hp
Kenton Massey 777hp
Large Single (71mm and over)
Steele Morlock 892hp
Lance Hunsaker 769hp
Small Compound (80mm Low Pressure and under)
Roberto Gonzalez 935hp
Drake Dearden 897hp
Large Compound (81mm Low Pressure and over)
Rachel Hicks 1332hp
Darrel A 1220hp
Unlimited
Kody Pulliam 2071hp
Randy Reyes 1719hp
Clean Diesel
Roberto Gonzales 518hp
SLED PULL
Work Stock
Cliff Towne 247.73ft 20.8mph
Lloyd Towne 235.08ft 18.8mph
Ed Schaeffer 234.82 19.3mph
Open Street
Lyle Richmond 256.3ft
Amber Speth 244.24ft 19.8mph
Daryl Atkin 175.6ft 12.3mph
Limited Pro Stock
John Taormina 271.28ft 23.8mph
Colby Swanson 263.38ft 22.8mph
Austin Elsmore 261.9ft 22.6mph
Pro Stock
Tom Hansen 270.06ft 23.8mph
Darion Hoosier 262.97ft 23.2mph
Jeremy Neff 242.95ft 21mph
Super Stock
Kaleab Hales 262.91ft 23.7mph
Tractors
Kaleb Bone 226.07ft 19.3mph
King of Diesel
Tom Hansen 279.82ft 25.3mph
Darion Hooser 268.73ft 23.5mph
John Taormina 262.41ft 22.9mph
SOURCES
Edge Products
www.edgeproducts.com
888-360-3343
Northwest Dyno Circuit
www.northwestdynocircuit.com