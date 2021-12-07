Story by Jacob White | Pictures by Kevin Foutz

Not many companies can say they’ve been in the diesel performance market as long as Edge Products of Ogden, UT can. As leaders in the electronic performance market since the late 90’s Edge Products hosted their annual Weekend on the Edge Dyno and Sled Pull event this past September. Like years past, this unique gathering of everything diesel brings out some of the best of the best along the western edge of the country to compete on the sled pull track. With a strong following on the chassis dyno circuit, over 110 entries spun the rollers with numbers reaching into the 2000hp range. Of course, the Edge Products team had reached out to some other friends in the diesel industry to join in on the fun for a big vendor alley and event sponsorships from Alligator Performance, KC Turbos, BD Diesel, Industrial Injection, Daily Driven Performance, Randy’s Transmissions, Premier Performance, and Young Powersports.

Running the big portable dyno from the Northwester Dyno Circuit crew, trucks were in line and running from 9am to just after 9pm. Notables on the day were Kody Pulliams twin turbo Duramax laying down the biggest number of the event with 2071hp, Randy Reyes big dually Dodge throwing down 1719hp on fuel, and Rachel Hicks daily driver Cummins making 1332hp. In the stock class, all three OEMs had a solid showing with Ford, Dodge, and GM trucks all putting down high 500’s.

Out on the sled pull track, competitors were challenged with a short track and an extremely heavy weight transfer sled to make sure they were stopped short arena exit. MLM Motorsports of California made the haul up with their Terminator sled to make sure these big diesels were going to battle it out fair and square for that prized King of Diesel trophy. Tom Hansen in the Edge Products sponsored truck laid down the longest pull and fastest speed of the night and won the $2500 cash prize for overall event winner. Weekend on the Edge has always been more about a customer appreciation day and bringing enthusiasts together for some fun than the competition really, but Edge paid out over $25,000 to the top finishers in every class, with some drivers taking home a healthy wad of cash for placing in multiple events. After nearly twenty years of experience, Edge Products knows how to put on a diesel party the right way. Weekend on the Edge 2021 was a major success for everyone involved and we can’t wait for the next one to come around next fall.

Local to the area, Jordan Hendrix had his Edge equipped 2019 L5P Duramax up on the chassis dyno in the Clean Diesel Emissions compliant class where he laid down a third place run of 483hp.

RESULTS:

DYNO

Stock Ford

Jose Levueno 589hp

Cliff Towne 582hp

Stock Dodge

Darrel Nickolls 563hp

Ty Beck 542hp

Stock GM

Tyler March 568hp

Kesley Eaves 515hp

Small Single (70mm and under)

Mike Bayson 837hp

Kenton Massey 777hp

Large Single (71mm and over)

Steele Morlock 892hp

Lance Hunsaker 769hp

Small Compound (80mm Low Pressure and under)

Roberto Gonzalez 935hp

Drake Dearden 897hp

Large Compound (81mm Low Pressure and over)

Rachel Hicks 1332hp

Darrel A 1220hp

Unlimited

Kody Pulliam 2071hp

Randy Reyes 1719hp

Clean Diesel

Roberto Gonzales 518hp

SLED PULL

Work Stock

Cliff Towne 247.73ft 20.8mph

Lloyd Towne 235.08ft 18.8mph

Ed Schaeffer 234.82 19.3mph

Open Street

Lyle Richmond 256.3ft

Amber Speth 244.24ft 19.8mph

Daryl Atkin 175.6ft 12.3mph

Limited Pro Stock

John Taormina 271.28ft 23.8mph

Colby Swanson 263.38ft 22.8mph

Austin Elsmore 261.9ft 22.6mph

Pro Stock

Tom Hansen 270.06ft 23.8mph

Darion Hoosier 262.97ft 23.2mph

Jeremy Neff 242.95ft 21mph

Super Stock

Kaleab Hales 262.91ft 23.7mph

Tractors

Kaleb Bone 226.07ft 19.3mph

King of Diesel

Tom Hansen 279.82ft 25.3mph

Darion Hooser 268.73ft 23.5mph

John Taormina 262.41ft 22.9mph

