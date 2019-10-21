Diesel News 10-21-19

Ride of the Week

Cummins Goes Rounds at No Mercy 10

The Hardway Performance crew was at it again over the weekend of October 17-20, with the Cummins-powered ’66 Chevy II going rounds against some of the best X275 competition in the U.S. With Daniel Pierce behind the wheel, the car initially qualified 14th with a 4.48 at 165 mph, then moved into the 12th spot after a 4.42-second pass before turning in a blazing 4.35 at 168 mph for a final qualifying spot of number 7. The diesel-powered, leaf sprung muscle car made it to the third round of qualifying before being sent to the trailer—but it wasn’t the same trailer that hauled it to Georgia. In a surprising turn of events, Daniel Pierce has taken the car off of Ryan Milliken’s hands. Look for the green machine to be campaigned out of West Texas via Power Source Diesel in 2020.

New Personal Best for Rudy’s Pro Mod

With the 2019 ODSS season in the books, the guys at Rudy’s Performance Parts decided to turn up the wick on the two-wheel drive, 6.4L-powered Pro Mod driven by Rawlings Barnes. The result was a new personal best for the Rudy’s team: a 4.51-second eighth-mile pass at 156 mph. After cutting a 1.11-second 60-foot, Barnes piloted the Super Duty to a 2.98-second 330-foot—the truck’s first sub-3-second journey to mid-track. Look for team Rudy’s to compete at this level or quicker when the 2020 ODSS season rolls around next spring.

Spied: First Allison in the 8’s?

In a quest to be the first to send an Allison-equipped Duramax through the quarter-mile in the 8’s, Danville Performance’s Mark Broviak took ownership of Mike Graves’ proven rolling chassis and set to work. Now, test footage has been released, and the results look promising. The truck sports a Limitless Diesel five-speed Allison, a single, 5-blade Godfather S485 from Stainless Diesel, one 14mm Race CP3, 500-percent over injectors, an LLY ECM, and a built engine. After making a mid-5-second eighth-mile test pass at Wagler Motorsports Park recently, 8’s shouldn’t be a problem, with Mark even setting his sights on getting the truck into the 7’s. As a bonus, the truck also meets current Pro Mod rules and weighs 3,500 pounds. We can’t wait to see it out and about in 2020.

Events

Diesel Pro Mods Perform at the PDRA World Finals

Thanks to the powers that be at the Professional Drag Racers Association (PDRA), ODSS officials were able to bring a couple diesel Pro Mods to the PDRA World Finals at Virginia Motorsports Park. On Friday, an exhibition pass was made by 2019 champion Larson Miller aboard the Firepunk Diesel/Save the Racks Cummins-powered S10, and Rawlings Barnes behind the wheel of Rudy’s 6.4L Power Stroke F-250. Unfortunately for team Firepunk, the turbo let go near the end of the track, ending what looked to be a pass in the 4.30s. We’re told the turbo saw 133,000 rpm before checking out—that’s a lot of shaft speed for a charger this size. Despite the turbo mishap, it was a great stage to show the world how far diesel drag racing has come, as well as helping to promote the caliber of trucks competing in the Outlaw Diesel Super Series.

Diesel Truck Blackout Drags

All is not lost yet for Midwest diesel fans. One more big outdoor event remains on the 2019 calendar. Hosted at Byron Dragway (in Byron, Illinois), “the Playground of Power,” the annual Diesel Truck Blackout Drags is known to bring out droves of folks for one last hurrah. On October 26, awards will be handed out to the quickest, fastest, best-appearing, most unique, and best bracket racer. On top of that, manufacturer awards will be given to the top Cummins, Duramax, and Power Stroke trucks in attendance. Gates open at 9 a.m., with racing set to begin at 10.

Diesel Truck Wars

If you’re anywhere near the Carolinas on October 26, make sure to check out the fall Diesel Truck Wars event at Northeast Dragway in Hertford, North Carolina. The eighth-mile track will play host to ET Bracket, 7.70 Index, Outlaw, and Singles Elite (single turbo) classes, along with test ‘n tune for novice racers or those looking to make as many passes as possible. Generous payouts ($750 for ET Bracket, $1,000 for 7.70, $1,500 for Outlaw, and $1,500 for Singles Elite), a show ‘n shine, and an onsite chassis dyno add to the appeal. Gates open at 10 a.m.

Hood Stacked, Compound Turbo OBS Ford

Dozens of competitors are readying their trucks for the King of the Street Challenge right now, including Michael Luccio. After saddling his 7.3L-powered OBS Ford with a set of compound turbos, a hole through the fiberglass hood and a hood stack was in store. Big hybrid injectors, a Swamps Gen3 high-pressure oil pump, and plenty of nitrous should help the lightweight, old-school Ford put up a valiant fight against the competition, while a full roll cage will keep him safe in the cockpit. KOS kicks off on November 1st at 42 Dragway in West Salem, Ohio.

