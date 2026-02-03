Diesel Swaps Gain Ground at the 2025 Daytona Turkey Run

Four Days of Rust, Rods, and Sun In Beautiful Daytona Beach

The 2025 Daytona Turkey Run once again proved why it remains one of the most respected automotive gatherings in the country. Held Thanksgiving weekend inside the infield of Daytona International Speedway, the four-day event brought together an estimated 150,000 spectators and more than 7,000 registered vehicles, spanning nearly every era of automotive history. While the Turkey Run has long been known as a haven for traditional hot rods and restored classics, this year made one thing clear: the diesel scene continues to carve out a legitimate place among vintage iron.

While walking the infield, it was impossible not to notice the increasing number of diesel-powered classic cars and trucks mixed in with the sea of carburetors and polished valve covers. From squarebody Chevrolets running Cummins power to classic Ford and GM muscle cars converted to modern turbo diesel drivetrains, diesel swaps are no longer a novelty. Many longtime attendees noted that diesel-powered builds were more visible than ever, reflecting a trend that has steadily grown over the last several Turkey Runs.

While exact numbers are difficult to pin down, conversations with builders and vendors suggested that dozens of diesel-swapped classics were on display throughout the weekend, with many more circulating through the show as daily drivers. These were not rough backyard conversions either. The majority of the diesel swaps featured clean engine bay work, modern transmissions, upgraded suspension systems, and fully integrated electronics, showing just how refined diesel performance has become when paired with vintage platforms.

The appeal is easy to understand. Diesel power offers a unique mixture of torque, drivability, and efficiency that blends perfectly with classic cars intended to be driven long distances. Several owners shared stories of road-tripping their diesel-swapped classics hundreds of miles to Daytona—a testament to the reliability and usability of modern diesel setups compared to traditional big-block combinations. For many, the goal is not just horsepower numbers but a vehicle that can cruise comfortably, tow when needed, and still draw a crowd when the hood is popped.

The swap meet side of the Turkey Run reflected this shift as well. Among the more than 2,500 vendor spaces, diesel-specific parts, performance components, and conversion hardware were easier to find than in years past. Vendors specializing in fuel systems, turbochargers, and drivetrain upgrades reported strong interest from classic car owners exploring diesel power for future builds.

Despite the growing diesel influence, the Turkey Run remained rooted in its traditional values. The diesel-swapped classics blended seamlessly into the broader show, earning respect not because they were different, but because they were executed at a high level. That balance between honoring the past while embracing modern performance is part of what keeps the Daytona Turkey Run relevant year after year.

As the automotive landscape continues to evolve, the 2025 Daytona Turkey Run demonstrated that diesel performance is no longer confined to trucks alone. It has become a legitimate and increasingly popular choice for classic car enthusiasts who want vintage style with modern capability, and its presence at Daytona shows no signs of slowing down.