It takes some guts to turn your average, sedate daily driver into a sled puller, but that’s exactly what California’s Tyler Brownlee did. Pulling a 40,000-pound sled isn’t easy on any truck, so virtually every part of the ’06 Dodge 2500 has been re-worked to handle the stress of sled pulling.

The factory frame and suspension are still there, but a few modifi cations were performed to keep everything happy. The front suspension received a long-arm kit from Dodge Off Road, along with 3-inch Thuren springs that would help clear the meaty 33×13.50 Mickey Thompson MTZ tires. The rear pretty much remained stock, aside from bump stops and driveshaft loops from Dirty Hooker Diesel and a dual-rear-wheel setup with four 33×12 BFGoodrich K02 tires.

Where things really picked up steam is the engine, which Brownlee estimates to be pushing close to 1,000 horsepower and 1,800 lb-ft of torque. The plan was to keep the engine revving high in order to avoid too much cylinder pressure, which meant he was willing to risk making that kind of power on a stock bottom end. That’s right— the block, crank, rods, pistons… all stock. The one concession to performance in the short-block is a 194/220 degree camshaft from Hamilton Cams.

Brownlee also had some work done to the cylinder head, which was rebuilt and fire-ringed by Haisley Machine and secured with ARP studs. The valvetrain got some high-rpm help in the form of 7/16 pushrods, bridges, and trunnions from Manton Pushrods. Additional cooling help also came in the form of a bypass kit from Fleece Performance and a Jeg’s electric water pump, which helps control high-rpm coolant pressure. With a good foundation for performance, Brownlee moved on to the air and fuel systems, which feature almost zero factory parts.

From the tank, Diesel HPR (a special high-cetane synthetic diesel fuel) is sent through a high-flow 220gph FASS lift pump. When it gets to the engine, the flow is ramped up dramatically, as the fuel system runs a 6.7L-style dual CP3 kit from Fleece Performance with 10mm and CP3K pumps and Fleece’s distribution block and lines. The final piece of the fuel equation is a set of very large 250% over injectors from Exergy Engineering.

Brownlee modified his fuel system from front to back, so it would make sense he’d do the same with airflow. The cornerstone of the build is an 80mm S400-based turbo that was massaged by Engineered Diesel and clipped down to 2.6-inch inducer rules. The ED charger is mounted on a T4-flanged Steed Speed manifold, and exhausts through a hood stack build by Stahlhaus Metals. On the compressor side, boost is sent through 3.5-inch Pusher Intake tubes and a Mishimoto intercooler into a Glacier Diesel Performance intake horn. The entire engine combination is tuned by Les Szmidt at Silver Bullet Tuning.

With four-digit power to contend with, the driveline had to be beefed up just like the rest of the truck. Sled pullers need a very loose converter to be able to spool up, so Brownlee went with a wild Diesel Performance Converters quad-disc torque converter for his Ram. The transmission is a stout Firepunk Stage 2 unit that was further modified with a full manual valve body from Muldoon’s Diesel Performance and controlled with a TCI ratchet shifter. The fore and aft axles were also fitted with rings and pinions from Yukon Gear, and a (front) ARB locker.DW