A Tri-State, Truck-Pulling Showdown With Big Money On The Line

by Mike McGlothlin

In the greater Illinois, Missouri, and Iowa region of the Midwest, the 8,500-pound Work Stock Diesel truck class has been a mainstay category in sled pulling for a number of years. But with competitor turnout seemingly dwindling in what was once a thriving class, Missouri native and avid truck pull fan, Josh Graver, decided to do something about it in 2021. He got in touch with S&S Diesel Motorsport, Midwest Diesel & Auto, Dermody Diesel Performance, and LinCo Diesel Performance for sponsorship dollars, created a $100 buy-in for competitors, and called it the Tri-State Shootout.

Designed to incentivize pullers to turn out for a three-hook, three-state series, a considerable payout was promised to the overall winner. It worked. Some of the strongest-running, purpose-built Work Stock trucks you’ll find anywhere showed up to throw down. Better yet, Dodge, GM, and Ford all saw solid representation (and no, the Blue Ovals weren’t Cummins-powered). We caught up with the series at its finale hook point: the Morgan Primm Memorial Truck Brawl in Petersburg, Illinois. When the dust settled, a Cummins would win the battle, but a Duramax ended up winning the war.