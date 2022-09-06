Chris Patterson’s Dyno-Slaying, Drag Racing, And Dirt-Dominating 3,000HP Cummins

If you’ve ever felt like all the world’s eyes were upon you, you know the feeling Unrivaled Diesel’s Chris Patterson has experienced over the past year. At the 2021 All Truck Challenge, his ’07 Dodge dually spun the dyno to the tune of 3,089 hp—becoming the first diesel truck to make 3,000 hp on a chassis dyno. In doing so, he set the diesel industry ablaze with both supporters and naysayers, all of which came out of the woodwork to offer their two cents on the feat.

But instead of zeroing in on the negative, Chris kept his head down and continued to improve the truck. He broke into the 5.40s in the eighth mile (at 6,400 pounds, no less) and made the adjustments he knew would be necessary to make it a more formidable contender at the truck pulls. When Ultimate Callout Challenge 2022 rolled around, Chris crushed it, finishing fourth overall out of 15 built-to-the-hilt trucks. It was here where we caught up with Chris for the full scoop on his 3,000hp, jack-of-all-trades third-gen.

High Caliber Cummins

The 6.7L Cummins that powers Chris’s green monster is neither sleeved nor sporting a deck-plate, but is based on a hi-test alloy block from Hamilton Cams. The crankcase, which boasts more than double the tensile strength of a factory Cummins block, has had its water jackets filled and been machined to accept both 14mm main studs and head studs, along with fire rings for optimal combustion sealing. A factory 6.7L crank spins six X-beam connecting rods from D&J Precision Machine, which are attached to stock compression pistons. Bottom-end strength is further maximized thanks to a gridlock girdle from Bean Machine that links all main caps together. The valvetrain takes its cues from a No Limit Manufacturing camshaft, designed with a proprietary grind Chris came up with.

Stage 3 Head

Imagine a Cummins that produces 110-psi of boost despite having a cylinder head that flows 330 Cfm… That helps sum up just how serious Chris’s fire-breathing engine setup is. The Stage 3 D&J head has been CNC ported to flow twice as much as a factory 24-valve head (on the intake side), but it’s also been machined to accept fire-rings, is fitted with 1.500-inch super alloy intake valves, 1.450-inch super alloy exhaust valves, and hardened seats. High-rev valve springs rule out valve float and creep at high rpm and excessive boost, and inch diameter Manton pushrods complete the race-ready valvetrain. ARP Custom Age 625+ head studs measuring 14mm in diameter fasten the head to the hi-test block.

Flux Fueling

In the world of 3,000hp common rails, it takes a set of high-flow, fast-firing injectors to get the job done. The solid body, competition hybrid units in Chris’s engine come from Flux Diesel Injection, and they’re topped off with 450 percent over nozzles. Fine-tuning of the injection system, by way of a Cummins CM849 ECM, comes courtesy of Dominic Ferrante from Starlight Diesel. A pair of 14mm stroker CP3s from Exergy Performance support the big injectors while dual 290-gph FASS systems ensure plenty of low-pressure fuel supply is always headed their way. The FASS pumps pull fuel from a 16-gallon cell mounted between the rear frame rails.

Compounds And Triples

For the most part, Chris has competed using a two-turbo compound arrangement. However, for U.C.C. 2022 he changed over to a triple-turbo compound system (also two stages) for the dyno and sled pull events. The conversion takes roughly an hour to complete and leaves the VS Racing S483 on the BD Diesel T6 manifold while a pair of S476 TDI chargers replace a massive VS Racing 106mm unit. The primary charger benefits from a single, 46mm external wastegate helping to bleed off excess drive pressure, but it is quickly overwhelmed in an all-out race effort, where nitrous is introduced and 110-psi of peak boost is produced. While the verdict is still technically out on the triples, Chris believes the two-turbo compound system—the VS Racing S483 combined with the 106mm—makes more power.

A 48RE That’s Built For Abuse

If you thought a 3500 series dual rear wheel Ram applying more than 2,000hp to the track would be hard on a transmission, you’re right. Luckily Chris knows the 48RE four-speed like the back of his hand and also has plenty of breakage experience under his belt—which is to say he knows how to keep one alive at this power level. His recipe begins with a BD 12-bolt flex plate and a 2,600-rpm stall DPC triple-disc converter sitting on a 37-spline solid input shaft from Santjer Performance Development. Other hard-to-kill parts include a Sonnax extreme duty 300M intermediate shaft, a 29-spline output shaft, and a billet drum from TCS. Chris handles all shifting himself via a full manual valve body from Muldoon’s Performance Transmissions.

A Do-Everything, 3,000hp Truck?

Believe it or not, the original plans for the third-gen were to make it a 1,000hp all-purpose truck that could handle just about any job Chris threw at it: towing, racing, pulling, and of (course) daily driving. Oddly enough, the truck still does most of those things. It’s fuel-efficient enough to travel 180 miles with the fuel cell topped off, can run low 5’s in the eighth mile, rock any set of rollers it’s strapped to, put in a strong effort in the dirt with a sled attached, and, as you read this, it will be toting a small trailer behind it for this year’s Rocky Mountain Raceweek 2.0. While Chris plans to return to U.C.C. in 2023, above all else he plans to make his infamous green dually more streetable in the months ahead, along with continuing to showcase how versatile the build is.

For a truck and owner that seemingly came out of nowhere in 2021, virtually every diesel fan knows Chris Patterson’s name now. His barrier-breaking 3,089hp dyno effort last fall instantly made him a heavyweight in the diesel industry, and his subsequent (and repeatable) 2,600-plus horsepower performances at U.C.C. 2022 earned him respect from some of the biggest names in the business. What’s more is that his 3,000hp, 5-second sled-pulling creation was born in a small shop just outside of Dallas, with loads of support from local, Texas-based companies. Keep your eyes peeled for Chris’s homegrown monster to challenge, reset and shatter other records in the months and years to come.